Eva Longoria Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 Cast

Eva Longoria has boarded Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” for Season 4.

The actress, who made her directorial debut in 2023 with the film “Flamin’ Hot,” will play a recurring character in the fourth installment of the Hulu comedy series, theWrap has learned. She will be integral to the twists and turns of the upcoming season’s investigation, according to an individual close to the production.

Longoria joins fellow newcomer Molly Shannon for the new season of the Emmy-winning series. Shannon will play a high powered Los Angeles businesswoman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in New York. Meryl Streep will also reprise her role of Loretta Durkin, who debuted in Season 3.

The star-studded Season 3 featured Paul Rudd, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams and Jeremy Shamos in addition to Streep, as well as Matthew Broderick in a guest role. Following the death of Charles-Haden Savage’s (Steve Martin) “Brazzos” stunt double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Season 4 of the whodunnit comedy might be heading to Los Angeles from its setting at the Arconia in New York.

Starring O.G. trio Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam and Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, “Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Season 1 began airing on ABC in an exclusive broadcast run starting January 9.

It all began with the death of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), an old friend of Gomez’s Mabel, in the exclusive Upper West Side apartment building where the main trio lives. The three team up to solve Kono’s mysterious, grisly death one night after discovering that they all passionately listen to the famous true crime podcast, “All Is Not O.K. in Oklahoma” narrated by Cinda Canning (Tina Fey).

Longoria will soon make her return to television in “Land of Women” for Apple TV+.

All three seasons of “Only Murders in the Building” are available to stream on Hulu.