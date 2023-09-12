Note: This story contains spoilers for “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3, Episode 7.

“Only Murders in the Building” has banked on impressive celebrity cameos in the past, and Tuesday’s latest episode kept that going with comedy powerhouses visiting the Arconia. After Charles (Steve Martin) quits Oliver’s (Martin Short) new musical, the latter decides to bring in Matthew Broderick as his prospective replacement.

“I’ve known Matthew for many years and obviously he’s a natural fit for this show. It’s just a pure comedy slayer coming in this way that only he can do,” showrunner John Hoffman told TheWrap in an interview facilitated through his publicist and in accordance to WGA guidance. “I have to say the writers writing these wicked Ferris Bueller jokes and him rolling with that, it’s sweet to see them all jump up and step up and play along.”

He noted that Broderick had a lot of questions about appearing as himself on the show, but was ready to go once he got the script.

Matthew Broderick in “Only Murders in the Building” (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

“He’s very knowing and funny,” Hoffman added. “So he quickly recognized the delight in being able to play straight at both his persona and his career in that way.”

In addition to Broderick, Tuesday’s installment featured another quick cameo from an icon of television, comedy and theater: Mel Brooks.

“That day was a big tip of the hat to our executive at Hulu, Billy Rosenberg, who had just done “History of the World: Part II,’” Hoffman said. “He said, ‘I know a guy who knows Mel very, very closely. I might be able to help out on that.’ I was like, ‘you’re kidding me.’ And then it was just the greatest day ever to have Mel Brooks FaceTiming with us and nailing it right from the get go at the incredible age he is.”

Martin, Short and Gomez are joined in Season 3’s by Paul Rudd, who plays Ben Glenroy, a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death; and Meryl Streep, who plays Loretta Durkin, an actress in Oliver’s new musical.

The series, which is created and written by Hoffman and Martin, is executive produced by the pair, as well as Short, Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. “Only Murders in the Building” is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

New episodes premiere Tuesdays on Hulu.