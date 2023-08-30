Selena Gomez deleted a set video from “Only Murders in the Building” posted to her Instagram account Wednesday after accusations of breaking SAF-AFTRA strike rules surfaced.

The post went up Tuesday, gaining over 1.1 million likes in the 15 hours it stayed on social media before its removal from Gomez’s account. Gomez had tagged the “Only Murders in the Building” official Instagram account as well as Hulu in the video. Her caption also referred specifically to the show.

SAG-AFTRA Strike rules prevent members from promoting any struck work, past and present, via media interviews or social media as long as the strike continues. While Gomez did not speak in the behind-the-scenes video or tell her followers to watch “Only Murders,” fans picked up on her tagging of the show’s official IG account as well as her caption “Missing and wanting @onlymurdershulu” as violating the SAG rules.

Variety first reported the news of the post’s removal. A screenshot of the apparent video, filtered in black and white, was captured before it was deleted.

The beginning of the SAG-AFTRA strike on June 30 voided any Season 3 media that Gomez and her costars — Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd and more — would have conducted in promotion of the show, which returned with two episodes Aug. 8. Five of the 10 episodes have since launched on Hulu.

Gomez has been able to promote her new single, “Single Soon” on Instagram, teasing the song in multiple posts leading up to its release on Aug. 25. She even used one of Kim Cattrall’s iconic lines as Samantha in “Sex and the City” to tease the pop song, and Cattrall approved.

Gomez also reposted a Deadline news post about her Wondermind outlet teaming with Venus Williams for a tennis mental health docuseries to her Instagram story.

