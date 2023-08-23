Kim Cattrall has given her seal of approval to Selena Gomez’s use of one of Samanth Jones’ iconic lines from “Sex and the City.”

Gomez posted the video, in which she answers a phone call through her hand set to Haddaway’s “What Is Love,” Tuesday. In it, she says “Hello?” dubbed over with Cattral’s voiceover as Samantha.

The voice calling says, “It’s over. I told my wife.”

Gomez, confused by the words, responds, “Who is this?” She then gives the camera a deadpan look before turning and walking away.

I approve this message…💋 https://t.co/ooWgkZCoBl — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) August 22, 2023

Cattrall, whose long-awaited and spoiled cameo in “And Just Like That” arrives Wednesday night on HBO and Max, reposted the video Wednesday with the caption “I approve this message.”

Gomez captioned her own video, “‘Single Soon’ this Friday!” hinting at the arrival of new music a single apparently titled “Single Soon.”

She announced the single earlier this week in a separate Instagram post.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer,” she wrote. “SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘”

August 25 also marks the arrival of new music from Miley Cyrus. The musician, who released her newest album “Endless Summer Vacation,” in March, will launch “I Used to Be Young” Friday.

Gomez can be seen in Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” as new episodes drop Mondays on Hulu.

Gomez is not the first celebrity to imitate Cattrall as Samantha Jones. Singer Christina Aguilera also impersonated the “Sex and the City” character on a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.