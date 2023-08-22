‘And Just Like That’ Renewed for Season 3 on Max

Max has renewed “And Just Like That” for Season 3. This news comes ahead of its Season 2 finale, which is set to premiere on Thursday.

Since the launch of Season 2 of the series, “And Just Like That” ranks as the No. 1 Max original overall, head of original content for Max, Sarah Aubrey, shared in a press release. The series is now the most-watched Max original to date.

“As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers,” Aubrey said.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex And The City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” series showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King said. “And Just Like That… here comes Season 3.”

Set 11 years after the events of the movie “Sex and the City 2,” “And Just Like That” follows three friends, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they tackle romance and friendship in their 50s. The series also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton and John Corbett.

Half comedy, half drama, the series is developed and executive produced by King alongside executive producers John Melfi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

The originals HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.