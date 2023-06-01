Everything We Know About Kim Cattrall’s Cameo on ‘And Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall knows how to make a shocking entrance. The actress is set to make a cameo in Season 2 of the “Sex and the City” spin-off “And Just Like That,” a return that felt impossible when the show first premiered in 2021.

After not being asked to star in the Max series’ first season, Cattrall vowed she’d never reprise the role of Samantha Jones again. Two years later, the actress filmed a cameo that reportedly didn’t include her interacting with the rest of the cast or with showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Cattrall’s reps did not respond to requests for comment. But the actress acknowledged the news of her return to the “Sex and the City” franchise on social media, along with the caption, “Happy Pride.”

Since news of the cameo first broke Wednesday, reports have surfaced chronicling how Cattrall’s appearance came to be, along with what we’ll see of the character in the upcoming episodes. An HBO spokesperson only confirmed that Samantha would be making an appearance sometime this season and Season 2’s release schedule.

Though the spokesperson added that other details out there are speculation, here’s what we know so far about Samantha Jones’ return:

Is Samantha Coming Back to ‘And Just Like That’?

She certainly is. Kim Cattrall even posted about Sam Jones’ return on Instagram. Representatives for HBO and Max have yet to confirm much about Cattrall’s return, but they have revealed it is happening.

When Does Season 2 of ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere?

The “Sex and the City” spinoff will kick off Season 2 with the first two episodes on June 22. After that, the remaining nine episodes will premiere on Max (formerly known as HBO Max) weekly on Thursdays. Altogether, there will be 11 episodes in Season 2.

Why Did Kim Cattrall Return to ‘And Just Like That’?

According to Variety’s original report, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content Casey Bloys was the one to convince Cattrall to return to the franchise. The call reportedly took place in the midst of production of Season 2 this past winter in New York.

What Is Samantha’s Cameo Going to Be?

The only detail that’s been officially confirmed is that this cameo is happening. But that hasn’t stopped rumors from circling. The scene in question was reportedly filmed on March 22 with select cast and crew that did not include Sarah Jessica Parker or series showrunner Michael Patrick King. Filming was highly secretive and took place near Silvercup Studios in Queens, which is where interiors for the series are shot, according to the New York Post. The Post claimed Cattrall arrived in an SUV with blacked-out windows to film the scene.

So what does this cameo entail? In the scene, Cattrall’s Samantha allegedly has a phone conversation with Parker’s Carrie. It’s also been reported that Patricia Field, original “Sex and the City” costume designer who is not involved in “And Just Like That,” returned to the franchise to dress Cattrall. Field and Cattrall have shared a well-documented friendship over the years.

The Variety report also stated that Cattrall’s appearance as Samantha would not be a continuation of the character “for now.” Considering that Cattrall has said she would “never” return to this role, it’s unclear how seriously this statement can be taken.

Are Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker Friends?

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s relationship is certainly rocky. After Cattrall said that she would “never” return to playing Samantha Jones, Parker was asked if she would be OK with Cattrall coming to “And Just Like That.” “I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” Parker said. And that’s just the recent prickliness that has emerged between the two former onscreen besties.

The friction between Cattrall and her costars started in 2017 when she appeared on Piers Morgan’s ITV series “Life Stories.” During that interview, Cattrall said, “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal.”

Then, following the untimely death of Cattrall’s brother Chris Cattrall, Parker publicly offered her condolences. Cattrall responded on Instagram with an image that read, “I don’t need your love and support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.” The caption then went on to read, “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear (if I haven’t already): You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

“And Just Like That” Season 1 is now streaming on Max.