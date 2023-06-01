‘And Just Like That’ Trailer Ends with a Carrie and Aidan Dinner Date

Change is in the air for Season 2 of “And Just Like That.” Max has released the first official trailer for the second installment of its “Sex and the City” spinoff series, which is set to premiere June 22 on the streaming service.

“You don’t move on because you’re ready to. You move on because you’ve outgrown who you used to be,” Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) says in the first moments of the trailer.

Mostly composed of quick jokes from this upcoming season, the video doesn’t offer many details about what fans can expect. But it’s still possible to piece together some upcoming plot points. Carrie, a year removed from the death of Big (Chris North), has officially returned to her iconic Manhattan apartment. Even more surprisingly, she actually uses her stove to boil an egg, a place that used to serve as extra storage.

Meanwhile, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) scoops up sea creatures on the beaches of Los Angeles. After moving to the West coast to be with her new partner Che (Sara Ramirez), it seems like there’s going to be trouble in paradise as Miranda tries to adjust to Che’s lifestyle. “I don’t know who you are,” Miranda says to someone off screen. “Is there something you’re not telling me?”

As for Charlotte (Kristen Davis), she’s embracing her wilder side. In the trailer, Charlotte is offered a job by an unknown man and returns home to her husband and kids drunk, proudly revealing that she had shots.

Series newcomers Sarita Choudhury, who plays Carrie’s friend Seema; Karen Pittman, who plays Miranda’s professor Dr. Nya Wallace; and Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Charlotte’s frenemy Lisa Todd Wexley also appear in the trailer. At the moment it’s unclear what this season has in store for them. Additionally, Season 2’s trailer includes appearances from Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), Cathy Ang (Lily Goldenblatt) and Alexa Swinton (Rose Goldenblatt).

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in a still from “And Just Like That.” (Max)

But the biggest moment of the trailer goes to Carrie. In a callback to the original series, Carrie sends her ex Aidan (John Corbett) another email that reads, “Hey Stranger… Remember me? IF this is still your email, it’s me — Carrie. Was just thinking [about you] the other day…and I wondered how you were doing. Show how [ya doing]? [Hope to] hear from you?”

The next scene features Carrie and Aidan laughing on a dinner date. The original series often argued that there were two great loves in Carrie’s life: Big and Aidan. Now that Big is dead, Aidan’s up.

But Aidan isn’t the only surprising return this season has in store. On Wednesday it was revealed that Kim Cattrall would be returning for a cameo in “And Just Like That” Season 2. Cattrall has long said that she would “never” return to the franchise, and Parker has said she was OK with her former co-star staying away.