What’s New on HBO and Max in June 2023

Max’s first full month without ‘HBO’ in its rebranded title has a selection that kicks off summer 2023 in fine fashion. Three of the four iterations of “A Star Is Born,” including the most recent remake starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, are streaming on Max in June. The 1954 and 1976 films land June 1, while the 2018 version arrives June 8.

To prepare for Margot Robbie’s performance in “Barbie” come July, one could watch one of her more intense roles as Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya” (2017). For some lighter summer watches, viewers might consider “Dolphin Tale” (2010), “Grease” (1978), “Hairspray” (2007) or “Tooth Fairy” (2010).

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” (2023) starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault lands at Max after its theatrical release in February this year. Another major theatrical release from 2022, “Avatar: The Way of Water” (2022), swims onto the streamer starting June 7.

As for TV series, “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson’s “The Idol,” starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, will take the Sunday night slot from “Succession” on HBO and will stream on Max concurrently. The third season of “The Righteous Gemstones” arrives June 18, and season 3 of “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” lands June 15.

Here’s what’s new on Max in June 2023:

June 1

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Balls of Fury (2007)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Daddy (1999)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Class Act (1992)

Click (2006)

Dave (1993)

David Copperfield (1935)

Demolition Man (1993)

Diggers (2006)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Fame (1980)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Grease (1978)

Hairspray (2007)

I Origins (2014)

I, Tonya (2017)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Just Mercy (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Magic Mike (2012)

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)

Military Wives (2019)

Moneyball (2011)

Monster-In-Law (2005)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Moonlight (2016)

Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)

Narc (2002)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Operation Crossbow (1965)

Police Academy (1984)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)

Radio (2003)

Ready Player One (2018)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Selena (1997)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sunday in New York (1964)

Tea for Two (1950)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

The Dead Files (Travel Channel)

The Drop (2014)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Evil Dead II (1987)

The Family (2013)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

The Lodge (2019)

The Nun’s Story (1959)

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

The Saint (1997)

The Turning Point (1977)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1994)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

You’re Next (2013)

June 2

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Painting With John, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Well Designed (Magnolia Network)

June 4

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (TLC)

Battle on the Beach (HGTV)

The Idol (HBO Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

June 5

Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)

June 6

Burden of Proof (HBO Original)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)

June 7

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Ghost Adventures (Discovery)

June 8

A Star Is Born (2018)

American Pain (Max Original)

June 9

AEW All Access (TBS)

First Five (Max Original)

June 10

Build It Forward (HGTV)

Red 2 (2013)

Walker, Season 3

June 12

Celebrity IOU, Season 4A (HGTV)

June 13

Vacation (2015)

June 14

How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

June 15

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 3

Crack Addicts (TLC)

Outchef’d (Food Network)

Rap Battlefield, Season 2 (Max Original)

June 16

Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)

Meet the Batwheels shorts, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

June 17

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)

June 18

Beachside Brawl (Food Network)

The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3 (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

June 19

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)

June 21

7 Little Johnstons (TLC)

The Stroll (HBO Original)

June 22

And Just Like That…, Season 2 (Max Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Christina On The Coast (HGTV)

Downey’s Dream Cars (Max Original)

June 23

Rich & Shameless, Season 2A (TNT)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8B (Cartoon Network)

June 25

Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)

June 26

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham (2023)

June 27

Chopped (Food Network)

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)

June 28

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)

June 29

Revealed (HGTV)

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Season 2 (Max Original)

Warrior, Season 3 (Max Original)

June 30

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)