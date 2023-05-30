‘The Idol’ Trailer: The Weeknd Wants to Help Lily Rose-Depp Become America’s Sexiest Pop Star (Video)

HBO has unveiled a new trailer for “The Idol,” which is set to debut on the pay TV network and stream on Max on June 4.

The series, which stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, follows Jocelyn, a woman who is determined to become the the greatest and sexiest pop star in America after her last tour was derailed by suffering a nervous breakdown. Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past.

“You’re the American dream,” a Tesfaye voiceover says in the trailer as a fitting montage rolls. “Rags to riches, trailers to mansions — you are f—king Jocelyn. Just be you.”

In addition to Tesfaye and Depp, the cast includes Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria.

The series, which premiered at the the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival and is co-created and executive produced by Tesfaye, Sam Levinson (HBO’s “Euphoria”) and Reza Fahim, has been mired in controversy for months and has faced allegations of a chaotic production.

This includes a Rolling Stone article following the departure of original director Amy Seimetz that described the set as being in chaos with the show extensively reshot. Charges that the show became “an exercise in sexual torture porn” made headlines, even as both HBO and eventually The Weeknd denied that the process was anything more than standard production wrinkles.

“The Idol” is directed by Levinson and produced in partnership with A24. Additional executive producers include Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joe Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.