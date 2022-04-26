We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘The Idol’ Director Exits The Weeknd-Helmed Series Amid Reshoots, ‘New Creative Direction’

Amy Seimetz, who has directed episodes of “Outer Range” and “Atlanta,” will no longer be involved with the project

| April 26, 2022 @ 2:06 PM
Amy Seimetz

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for SXSW

“The Idol” director Amy Seimetz will no longer be involved in the music industry-based drama hailing from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, pop-R&B artist The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) and Reza Fahim, according to multiple outlets.

Seimetz co-created the anthology series “The Girlfriend Experience” based on Steven Soderbergh’s 2009 film of the same name and has directed episodes of “Outer Range” and “Atlanta.” Her role will likely be taken over by Levinson, who has previously directed episodes of HBO’s Twitter-favorite glossy teen drama.

The exit comes a day after HBO revealed that the project is undergoing a major overhaul with significant reshoots and will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly.

“‘The Idol’s’ creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO previously told TheWrap in a statement on Monday. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

Starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, “The Idol” is billed as an exploration into the toxic relationship between a part-self-help guru, part-cult leader and a rising pop star. It’s unclear whether series regulars like ​​Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son and Steve Zissis or recurring cast members Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche will be recast.

TheWrap has reached out to Seimetz’s representatives for comment.

