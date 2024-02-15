Meryl Streep Sets ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 Return

Meryl Streep is headed back to the Arconia.

The famed actress will return to “Only Murders in the Building” for the Hulu comedy’s fourth season, reprising her role as Loretta Durkin opposite Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

Loretta was first introduced in Season 3 as an actor in Oliver Putnam’s (Short) Broadway show, who becomes romantically intertwined with Oliver throughout their rehearsals and performances.

In addition to Short, Martin, Gomez and now Streep, “The Other Two” star Molly Shannon has also joined the cast for the fourth season. Shannon joins in a recurring role, and will play a high powered Los Angeles businesswoman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in New York.

Little is known about the fourth installment’s specific plot or storylines, but it seems like a trip to Los Angeles is in the cards for Oliver, Charles Haden-Savage (Martin) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez). The third season also concluded with the murder of Charles’ stunt double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), who has ties to the city as well.

“The L.A. touchstone was intentional and how we might be able to see that I don’t know yet, but there might be a way that would be exciting. I don’t have a plan yet though,” showrunner John Hoffman told TheWrap in October.

Hoffman also noted that Season 3 centered on the tension between the trio and “their different wants and needs [and] romantic entanglements,” and looked to the “very new situation” that awaits them in Season 4.

“That excites me, along with a lot of other ideas that can really open up the show in a new way but keep the trio tighter, which I’m sure will make a lot of people happy, but also not shirk on the lovely opportunities to get with incredible people who already are in my mind and being teed up as possibilities for brilliant opportunities,” Hoffman said.

Co-created by Martin and Hoffman, “Only Murders in the Building” is executive produced by Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.