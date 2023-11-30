‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 1 to Air on ABC

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 1 will air on ABC in an exclusive broadcast run starting in the new year.

The Hulu murder mystery and comedy show, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will air on Tuesdays in January 2024 with the first three episodes broadcasting on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. ET after the new semifinal episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy!”.

The next three episodes will air Tuesday, Jan. 9, starting at 9 p.m. ET, and the following three will air Jan. 16, starting at 9 p.m. ET. The first season’s finale airs Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

Recently renewed for a fourth season, “Only Murders in the Building” garnered the most views of any Hulu Original comedy series The show’s first season hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbit, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

“Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers — Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one after they unite to discuss famous podcast “All Is Not O.K. in Oklahoma” from Cinda Canning (Tina Fey). The night they discover their overlapping interest, Tim Kono (Julian Chi) dies.

His grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building — The Arconia, and the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own (titled “Only Murders in the Building”) to document the case, the three parse the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize the killer might be an Arconia resident just like them as they rush to unravel the mounting clues before it’s too late. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

All three seasons of “Only Murders in the Building” are available to stream on Hulu.