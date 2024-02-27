Eugene Levy Boards ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4

Eugene Levy has joined “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 as the latest new star on the case.

The “Schitt’s Creek” actor will play a recurring role, TheWrap has learned. Levy’s character will be integral to the twists and turns of the upcoming season’s investigation, according to an individual close to the production.

Levy joins recent additions Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon, who have also been cast in recurring roles for Season 4 of the Hulu murder mystery comedy series. Shannon will portray a high-powered Los Angeles businesswoman who gets drawn into the world of the New York investigation.

Longoria’s role remains under wraps. Meryl Streep has also set her return as Loretta Durkin to the show’s fourth season. Foundational trio Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) will also return for the next mystery.

Season 3 concluded with the mysterious death of Charles-Haden Savage’s “Brazzos” stunt double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), meaning Season 4 could head to Los Angeles from its regular setting in New York at exclusive apartment building, The Arconia.

“The L.A. touchstone was intentional and how we might be able to see that I don’t know yet, but there might be a way that would be exciting. I don’t have a plan yet though,” showrunner John Hoffman told TheWrap in October.

Hoffman also hinted at a “very new situation” that awaits the trio after Season 3 pulled them apart with “their different wants and needs [and] romantic entanglements.”

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Martin and Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Levy’s “The Reluctant Traveler” docuseries premiered globally on Apple TV+ on Feb. 24. He is repped by UTA, Jared Levine of Yorn, Levine and Barnes, Hunter Brand Management and 42West.

The first three seasons of “Only Murders in the Building” are available to stream on Hulu.