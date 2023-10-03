‘Only Murders in the Building’ Renewed for Season 4 at Hulu

News follows the Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez-led comedy’s Season 3 finale

Only Murders In The Building — “The Last Day Of Bunny Folger” – Episode 203 — A foul-mouthed parrot becomes a critical window into Bunny Folger’s last day on Earth. Some of the individuals with whom Bunny crossed paths will surprise both you and our trio… Along the way, a reveal deepens our trio's need to solve Bunny's case. Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by:Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

“Only Murders in the Building” has been renewed for a fourth season at Hulu.

The news comes after the highly-anticipated Season 3 finale, which saw the comedy’s trio solve the mystery of who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death.

The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora, respectively. In addition to Rudd, Meryl Streep joins the cast of Season 3 as Loretta Durkin, an actress in Oliver’s show.

Read Next
'Only Murders in the Building' Knew Paparazzi Would Spoil Selena Gomez's Wedding Dress Reveal

“Only Murders in the Building” is written and co-created by Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). The pair executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. 

The series remains Hulu’s most watched original comedy ever. Season 3 has continuously been featured Hulu’s Top 15 and has ranked on Nielsen’s Top 10 Original Series chart since launch.  Additionally, on premiere day of this past season, the show had the most views of any scripted Hulu Original in 2023.

“Only Murders in the Building” is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

only-murders-in-the-building-selena-gomez-martin-short-steve-martin-hulu
Read Next
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Finale: And the Killer Is…

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.