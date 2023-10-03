‘Only Murders in the Building’ Renewed for Season 4 at Hulu

“Only Murders in the Building” has been renewed for a fourth season at Hulu.

The news comes after the highly-anticipated Season 3 finale, which saw the comedy’s trio solve the mystery of who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death.

The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora, respectively. In addition to Rudd, Meryl Streep joins the cast of Season 3 as Loretta Durkin, an actress in Oliver’s show.

“Only Murders in the Building” is written and co-created by Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). The pair executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The series remains Hulu’s most watched original comedy ever. Season 3 has continuously been featured Hulu’s Top 15 and has ranked on Nielsen’s Top 10 Original Series chart since launch. Additionally, on premiere day of this past season, the show had the most views of any scripted Hulu Original in 2023.

“Only Murders in the Building” is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.