Hulu’s favorite true crime-podcasting trio is coming back this summer, with “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 slated to premiere Aug. 27.

“So what’s next, podcast-wise?” Gomez’s Mabel says in the first teaser for this upcoming season.

“What we need is a hot, fresh, dead body, preferably right here or very near to here,” Short’s Oliver Putnam shoots back.

Fortunately or unfortunately they get that very thing. The season will follow Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) and Oliver Putnam as they leave the Arconia and head to Los Angeles to solve whose behind the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). Prepare to see these bumbling friends negotiate their life rights to Hollywood in the latest installment of this Hulu original. Showrunner John Hoffman previously teased that the whodunnit comedy might explore the city, noting that the “touchstone” at the end of Season 3 was intentional.

The trio will be joined by a star-studded line-up of guest stars, including Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy and Zach Galifianakis. Meryl Streep will also return as Oliver’s girlfriend Loretta. Additional stars for this upcoming season include Michael Cyril Creighton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Lynch and more.

Martin and Hoffman serve as co-creators and writers on “Only Murders in the Building” as well as executive producers alongside Short, Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television.

The stylish Hulu murder mystery first premiered in 2021 and was quickly met with critical acclaim. The series has received Emmy nominations as a whole, and Short and Martin have both received nominations for their acting. The series has remained a critical darling. The first season secured a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with Season 2 securing a 97% and Season 3 securing 96%.

“Only Murders in the Building” is available to stream on Hulu.