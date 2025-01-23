Oscars 2025: Monica Barbaro’s Phone Blows Up, Demi Moore Reflects on the Fires and Other Nominee Reactions

Monica Barbaro was in the middle of a costume fitting in London for “Crime 101” when her phone started buzzing non-stop. The actress was aware that Oscar nominations were being announced around the time of the fitting, so when texts and calls started flooding in five minutes later, it was mayhem — in a good way.

“We just celebrated and freaked out. I was on the ground and just blown away — absolutely blown away,” Barbaro, who earned her first Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of folk legend Joan Baez in “A Complete Unknown,” told TheWrap over the phone. “Jenny Eagan, the [“Crime 101″] costume designer, was like, ‘I’ve never been in the room when someone found out they’re nominated before!’ And I was like, ‘Me either!’”

She said her “A Complete Unknown” family has been “blowing up each other on private text” since the film scored eight Oscar nominations Thursday. Director James Mangold told Barbaro during the morning frenzy that her Oscar nod was “well-deserved.”

Barbaro admitted it was “terrifying” stepping into Baez’s shoes — or feet in this case (as the singer was known to perform barefoot). The actress spent months learning how to sing and play the guitar to authentically portray Baez. “I’m all for a challenge, but I tried to not let it be a crippling amount of fear, but at times it was very, very daunting to try to fill her shoes.”

Barbaro was one of dozens of nominees who shared their gratitude for being considered on Thursday. Colman Domingo, nominated for his lead performance in “Sing Sing,” noted that the film was brought to life through “Work which truly hopes to shine bright loving light into dark places by using art. I am so thrilled for our company which also received nominations for adapted screenplay and original song. All of that work is so tender and hopeful just like our film. I couldn’t be prouder as an actor or producer.”

Demi Moore, who was nominated for Best Actress for “The Substance,” took the opportunity to send support to the L.A. community in the wake of the wildfires: “This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in LA. The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together.”

Guy Pearce, nominated for his acclaimed performance as billionaire Harrison Van Buren in “The Brutalist,” said that he got the news while at the airport in Melbourne. Isabella Rossellini, nominated for her understated role as Sister Agnes in “Conclave,” honored her late parents Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini as well as the recently departed David Lynch.

This year’s Oscar race was led by Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Perez” with 13 nominations. Read the full list of nominees here and check out more reactions below.

BEST PICTURE

Producers Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, “Conclave”

“We’re absolutely thrilled by today’s nominations and honoured that the Academy have recognised the extraordinary team that we were lucky enough to bring together, to deliver Edward Berger’s brilliant vision.”



Writer-director Brady Corbet and screenwriter Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”

“On behalf of our entire team, we are so incredibly touched. We did not make this film with any such a destination in mind but having received the news this morning, can only thank our endlessly dedicated crew made up of individuals from all over the world, especially our Hungarian team who we hoped to faithfully honor by the portrayals of Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones’s characterizations of their roles.

“I’d like to use this opportunity to highlight the work of Viktória Petrányi and her extraordinary team at Proton Cinema in Budapest whom this film simply would not exist without.

“Mona and I are endlessly grateful to the Academy and A24 and Universal International for guiding us through this journey.”

Jacques Audiard, Writer, Director, “Emilia Pérez”

“My thoughts go first and foremost to our dear friends living in Los Angeles, at a time when their city has been suffering so much. Many thanks and a big hug to all of them. I am very happy, deeply moved and so touched by these nominations and the enormous love for ‘Emilia Pérez’ alongside these other incredible films.

This recognition is a celebration of the global world we live in – a French production that is an ode to the rich culture of Mexico that I love and respect so much, and the cast led by my dear Karla Sofía Gascón, who herself is celebrated with a historic nomination. I salute her talent and Zoe, Selena and Adriana, my beloved actresses, my long-time editor and friend Juliette, my entire technical team and my wonderful composers. I am eternally grateful.

I’d like to thank the CNC, the Ile de France region, the virtuous French system, without which I wouldn’t have been able to make this film. And a huge thank you to my dear American distributor, Netflix, for their love, hard work and boundless trust.

‘Emilia’ is a hymn sung by four strong, independent women, so thank you to the Academy for honoring us – Vive la Cinema!”

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

“Thank you to all my peers and colleagues at the Academy for this extraordinary honor. For almost four decades, I’ve experienced the peaks and valleys of being an artist. It’s given me perspective and a tremendous appreciation and respect for this moment.”

“Portraying Laszlo Toth, and representing the hardships and yearnings of so many, including the very struggles of my own family, has rekindled my own sense of being and belonging, and believing again.”

Sharing this profound experience with our talented and dedicated cast and crew on ‘The Brutalist’ has been a rare gift that I am endlessly grateful for. Thank you for honoring us all with this recognition, I am only here through the support of many; I am truly humbled and will cherish this momentous occasion forever.”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

“To be back again at the Oscar nominations table is truly meaningful to me, especially for the work that ‘Sing Sing’ represents. Work which truly hopes to shine bright loving light into dark places by using art. I am so thrilled for our company which also received nominations for adapted screenplay and original song. All of that work is so tender and hopeful just like our film. I couldn’t be prouder as an actor or producer.”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

“I’m thrilled to be nominated and to be celebrating the other nominations for ‘Conclave.’ Edward Berger brought an extraordinary cast and crew together – he is an inspirational director with rare insight and a unique vision which lies at the heart of this film.”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

“I can’t believe I’m in Romania while receiving this news. It’s surreal. I’m stunned. I’m speechless. I’m humbled. I guess this is what they mean by the American Dream. I’m so grateful to everyone who made the impossible, possible. Thank you to the Academy for this brave recognition.”

BEST ACTRESS

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

“Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents. I am deeply humbled. This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in LA. The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together.”



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

“As an actor, you never dare to dream that something like this could happen—especially for your first English-language role. To now find myself here, alongside such performances, is profoundly humbling and deeply surreal. Thank you to the Academy for this extraordinary honor.”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

“Wow, what amazing news to receive as I waited for my bags at Melbourne airport! I’m so humbled by this Oscar nomination and truly grateful to be sharing it with so many of our brilliant ‘Brutalist’ collaborators! All I’ve tried to do over this past 40 years is hone a craft and I thank all those who’ve helped me do so along the way. I’m eternally grateful for the lessons and equally grateful to the Academy for this recognition. Thank you, thank you!”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

“This morning’s nomination is indescribably meaningful to me. This film has been an uphill battle every step of the way and faced inestimable resistance on every front. It feels absolutely miraculous to me that both Sebastian and I were recognized. Roy Cohn’s long, dark shadow was hanging over the Capitol Rotunda on Monday and his legacy of aggression, misinformation and untruth is now a Kingdom Come. This is a harrowing and courageous film that explores how we got to where we are today and was the role of a lifetime.

“Today’s nomination is, without overstatement, a realization of a lifelong dream. I remember spending the night on cold metal bleachers outside the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in 1993 with my father to watch the actors and actresses arrive at the 65th Academy Awards. I remember being unable to sleep because of how exciting it was to be close to that world. I have not lost that feeling of excitement; I feel it every time I go to set or drive onto a lot or begin rehearsals. I have devoted my life to the attempt to do genuine work that would be worthy of this honor. I am filled with amazement and flooded with emotion and with deep gratitude to my peers in the Academy.”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

“When I was young, I was always identified as the daughter of Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini. As I’ve gotten older, this doesn’t happen as frequently; and, I miss it especially today. I wish my parents were alive to celebrate with me this great honor. And, also, today, with this joy, my mind can’t help lingering in the beyond to David Lynch. Our collaboration was key to my understanding of the art of acting. It is my past, all that I have in me, that I brought to my interpretation of Sister Agnes in the film ‘Conclave,’ working under the clear, sharp direction of Edward Berger his incredible cast and crew, especially the incomparable Ralph Fiennes. Thank you to the Academy. I am very honored.”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

“It is an enormous honour to receive this nomination from the Academy today. ‘Conclave’ was a labour of love from the beginning because of all the wonderful people involved – from author Robert Harris, to producer Tessa Ross, to director Edward Berger, to our amazing cast led by Ralph Fiennes. A huge thank you to all of our cast and crew. But I am mindful that the backdrop to these nominations is the on-going threat to communities posed by the wildfires and my thoughts are very much with the people of L.A. at this terrible time.”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Kelsey Mann, Director; Mark Nielsen, Producer, “Inside Out 2”

“Thank you to the Academy for this tremendous honor. Over the past few weeks we’ve had the opportunity to attend screenings and various talks and events for our film, and it’s been a real inspiration to hear from audiences about how ‘Inside Out 2’ has affected them. People have shared stories about their own struggles with anxiety, or how the film inspired their child to better accept themselves, or from teachers who show the film in classrooms to incite discussions about emotions. Honestly, it makes us tear up hearing these things. We’d hoped to make a film that would entertain people and have a meaningful impact on the world, and what we’ve been hearing makes us feel like maybe we came close to doing just that. And a nomination like this? It’s incredibly important as it underscores just how much the film did resonate. Thank you.“

Director Chris Sanders, “The Wild Robot”

“It’s been a challenging few weeks processing a wide range of emotions. Today’s recognition from the Academy means more that I could ever express – and not just to myself, but to our entire Wild Robot family. This acknowledgement belongs to our cast and crew, whose ingenuity and artistry created the gentle miracle that made it to the screen. As impressed as I was to watch them break every rule about how we make these movies, I am even more humbled to see the way they have all supported each other and their communities in the wake of recent events. The grace, kindness, and quiet strength that created ‘The Wild Robot’ was not a momentary thing. It’s just the way each and every one of them carries themselves as a matter of course. They will prevail again, I know it. On their behalf, I thank every member of the Academy from the bottom of my heart.”

Director Gints Zilbalodis, “Flow”

“When we started working on this film, we never could have imagined that it would lead to this. A Latvian film has never before been nominated and for a small independent film to be recognized in the Best Animated Feature category is unbelievable.



“For over five years, myself and a small group of young and passionate creators worked on telling this story about an anxious cat surviving in an unforgiving landscape — a cat who learns that friendship comes when you trust those around you.I want to emphasize that this film was made using completely free tools that anyone can access. I learned filmmaking by watching YouTube videos and experimenting on my own. I am so proud of this film and what it means for the next generation of animators.”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Lol Crawley, “The Brutalist”

“It is such an incredible honour to be recognised by my peers in the Academy, thank you for this nomination. Photographing this film for Brady was an extraordinary challenge but the most wonderful collaboration. This recognition means the world to me.”

Edward Lachman, “Maria”

“While I’m truly honored by this acknowledgement, my heart remains with Los Angeles and all of us being affected by the devastating fires. This recognition is shared with Pablo Larraín and Angelina Jolie, without whose work this would not have been possible.I hope this film expresses the deserved appreciation of what a great artist Maria Callas was.”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING



David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton, “Nosferatu”

“This is without doubt a very special, extraordinary honour and we would like to sincerely thank the Academy. This accolade results from Robert Eggers’ inspiring leadership and strong artistic vision along with the unwavering support of Chris and Eleanor Columbus and Focus Features. Eggers’ high expectations for the makeup and hair department and the team’s willingness allowed us all to elevate our craft.



“It has been such an incredible journey. This film has been nothing but a gift and a passion shared by the most talented crew. We are all very proud to have been part of this special creative, collaborative film. It is truly a highlight of our careers.”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”

“Thanks to the Academy for this huge honor. To be nominated for the film ‘Conclave’ that is so well crafted, with such an amazing cast and outstanding work in all the departments makes me very happy. The collaboration with Edward Berger is for me a big gift and allows me to search and discover a lot of possibilities. Congrats also to Ralph, Lisy, Peter, and Nick on their nominations and to Tessa, Juliette and Mike for making it all possible. I am very happy for you.”

Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”

“Thank you very much to the Academy, I really appreciate the work being recognised like this, and I’m so proud of my friend Brady for making this film. Thank you to Peter Walsh and some of my favourite musicians, including the legendary John Tilbury, for their huge contributions to the score.”

Camille and Clement Ducol, “Emilia Perez”

“We are overwhelmed by these nominations. Music and community is our life and to be nominated in ​t​wo music categories by our film​ ​music community surpasses anything we could have possibly imagined. We wholeheartedly thank The Academy and congratulate​ our fellow ‘Emilia Perez’ nominees Jacques, Zoé, Karla Sofía, Paul, Juliette​, Cyril and their teams. We are so proud of your bold and incredible work being recognized. We also owe a big thanks to Selena, Edgar, Adriana, Julia, Pierre Marie, and Pascal.​ Congrats to all the nominees!”

John Powell, “Wicked”

“I actually thought [Oscar nominations] had been moved a week, so I was woken by my agent calling, then Jon Chu FaceTiming me. (Don’t worry, it was dark so he didn’t see me naked.) All this while two large poodles were fighting for room on the pull-out couch I’m currently sleeping on after being evacuated. So definitely a weird time to get this news. But I’m just glad to have been part of a film that can bring great joy to people – it makes me feel somewhat useful.”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Linda Muir, “Nosferatu”

“This is such a lovely reason to celebrate! ‘Nosferatu’ is a very special film for me, and receiving a nomination for Best Costume Design from Academy Costume Branch members is an honour shared with our entire costume team. Congratulations to all Costume Design nominees. Congratulations to Jarin, Craig, David, Tracy and Suzanne for their Nosferatu nominations. Robert Eggers is an extraordinary talent whose leadership created an atmosphere that brought forth the best in his collaborators. Thank you to Focus Features for their enduring support of Nosferatu and to our incredible cast, who endured all manner of discomfort and still delivered stellar performances.”

Paul Tazewell, “Wicked”

“This moment of joy is greatly cherished and shared with all of the amazingly talented and brilliant team of people that it took to bring this gift of love to the screen. Thank you to the Academy for your nomination and thank you to Jon M. Chu, Marc Platt and Universal for this wonderful opportunity to create an expression of beauty.”

BEST FILM EDITING

David Jansco, “The Brutalist”

“I am deeply honored and profoundly grateful to the Academy for this incredible recognition. This moment is truly a dream come true, and I owe it to the extraordinary cast and the dedicated crew who poured their hearts and talents into this project. A special thank you to our visionary director and true friend, Brady, whose guidance, creativity, and belief in this film made it all possible. To my family of nominees—Felicity, Judy, Mona, Adrien, Daniel, Lol, and Guy—your talent and artistry continue to inspire me every day. And to Ilka, whose unwavering support and collaboration have meant everything—thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“This recognition is a celebration of the collective passion and talent that brought this project to life, and I am overjoyed to share it with everyone who made it a reality!”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Judy Becker, “The Brutalist”

“I am so honored to be nominated by my peers in the Academy for my work on ‘The Brutalist.’ Designing this film was an amazing experience, and a true labor of love. This recognition means everything to me. And a massive congratulations and thanks to my director, Brady Corbet.”

Craig Lathrop, “Nosferatu“

“I’m so honoured to see our movie ‘Nosferatu’ recognized with so many nominations this morning! It is truly humbling. Robert Eggers’ vision and passion for this project, which never wavered over the years, inspired and challenged us all to do our best work. Our ongoing collaboration means so much to me, and we certainly wouldn’t be here without him. I’m sincerely grateful for this nomination!”

BEST SOUND

Simon Hayes, “Wicked”

“I am incredibly honoured that The Academy has recognised the soundtrack that touched the emotions of so many audience members. Thank you Jon Chu & Marc Platt for their incredible vision, Cynthia & Ariana and our cast for trusting us with your beautiful live vocals.”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Luke Millar, “Better Man”

“We are extremely honoured that ‘Better Man’ is nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 2025 Academy Awards. The film represents an insane amount of work and talent from the artists, production and support staff here at Wētā FX and we are humbled that these efforts have been recognised by our peers. It was truly such a fantastic project to be a part of and the work is something that I will always be incredibly proud of.”

Erik Winquist, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“We were thrilled to wake up to the good news this morning. It is an honour getting to represent the more than a thousand artists, developers, production, and support crew who worked their magic for over a year on ‘Kingdom.’ Collaborating with Wes Ball and 20th Century on this was a delight and it’s so satisfying to see our work recognised by the Academy. We’re looking forward to celebrating this past year of cinema on March 3rd.”

Daniel Macarin, “Alien: Romulus”

“We are incredibly proud to have our team’s work on the third act of’ ‘Alien: Romulus’ recognized by the Academy. We worked closely with director Fede Álvarez to build on the franchise’s history and bring audiences closer to the rings of a planet than ever before. We hope this nomination inspires the next generation of VFX artists and sci-fi space film fans.”

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Producer Mindy Kaling, “Anuja”

“I have been a producer for almost twenty years, but producing ‘Anuja’ has been a highlight of my career. I feel so lucky to be part of this joyous story of two girls with big dreams and ambitions, but who are overlooked – my favorite kind of heroines! I’m so grateful to Adam Graves and Suchitra Mattai for inviting me and Kaling International on this journey. I also don’t sleep so it was nice to actually be doing something fun at 5:30 this morning. I should get that checked out!”

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Director Smriti Mundhra and Producer Maya Gynp, “I Am Ready, Warden”

“On behalf of our incredible partners at MTV Documentary Films and executive producer Sheila Nevins, we are so thankful to the Academy and deeply humbled by this recognition. In polarized times, acts of grace and forgiveness remind us of our shared humanity, and we are eternally grateful to John Henry Ramirez and Aaron Castro, for showing us that hope exists even in a place like Texas death row. Congratulations to our fellow nominees – we are honored to be in your company, and to share the power of short documentaries with the broader film community.”