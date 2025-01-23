10 Biggest Oscar Snubs and Surprises: From Sebastian Stan to ‘Challengers’ to ‘I’m Still Here’

Happy Oscar Noms Day to all the nominees! And to all the bitterly disappointed Almost Nominees! Here are the most notable inclusions and omissions among this year’s crop.

See the full list of Oscar nominations here.

“I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Surprise: “I’m Still Here”

The Brazilian drama by director Walter Salles (“Central Station”) deservedly popped up in the Best Picture category, after already scoring noms for Best International Film and Best Actress (Fernanda Torres). Most experts were expecting its Best Picture slot to go to “Sing Sing,” “A Real Pain” or “September 5.”

Margaret Qualley on the set of “The Substance” (Mubi)

Snub: Margaret Qualley

The bold and very game actress from “The Substance” could not quite ride that film’s coattails all the way to nomination morning, missing out on a Supporting Actress nod.

Getty Images

Surprise: Sebastian Stan

The actor had been in the awards conversation all season — in fact, he won the Golden Globe earlier this month for another lead performance, in “A Different Man.” His role as pre-president Donald Trump in “The Apprentice” was tarred as too controversial, yet it scored with the Academy, edging out SAG nominee Daniel Craig for “Queer.”

Daniel Craig in “Queer” (A24)

Snub: Daniel Craig

And speaking of Daniel Craig. Though nominated for both the Golden Globe and SAG Award, the former 007 was left out of the Academy’s Best Actor lineup for his vulnerable, heartbroken role as a gay man wandering through Mexico City in “Queer.”

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in “Wicked” (Universal)

Snub: “Wicked” for Best Adapted Screenplay

The juggernaut Broadway adaptation scored 10 nominations, but unexpectedly did not receive a nod for its screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, sometimes considered a necessity in order to win Best Picture.

Director Edward Berger and Ralph Fiennes on the Rome set of “Conclave.” (Philippe Antonello/Focus Features)

Snub: Edward Berger

The director of “Conclave,” and an Oscar recipient two years ago for “All Quiet on the Western Front,” didn’t match his Golden Globe and Directors Guild nominations with a spot in the Best Director category. Coralie Fargeat (“The Substance”) swapped spots with Berger from the DGA lineup.

Denzel Washington as Macrinus in “Gladiator II” (CREDIT: Paramount Pictures)

Snub: Denzel Washington

The beloved legend and Academy favorite – he’s been nominated nine times for acting – didn’t make the cut this time for his devious, charming role in Ridley Scott’s sequel “Gladiator II.”

Zendaya and Josh O’Connor in “Challengers” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Snub: “Challengers”

The Italian director Luca Guadagnino impressed with two movies in 2024: both the aforementioned “Queer” and the hit tennis-circuit love-triangle “Challengers,” which some had expected to inch into the Best Score, Best Song or Best Film Editing categories.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste in “Hard Truths” (Bleecker Street)

Snub: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Pamela Anderson, Zendaya, Tilda Swinton, June Squibb

The Best Actress race was so packed in 2024 that any of these exceptional, brave, complex, humane performances could have easily made the final five in another year.

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele attend Netflix’s “Will & Harper” screening in New York City (Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Snub: “Will and Harper”

The Academy’s Documentary branch continued its recent tradition of preferring very good international features about conflict zones and social issues, but snubbing films considered too mainstream, such as this road movie doc about Will Ferrell and his friendship with Harper Steele.