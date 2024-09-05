Will Ferrell Goes on a Real-Life Road Trip in ‘Will & Harper’ Trailer

“Will & Harper” are ready to hit the road.

The documentary, directed by Josh Greenbaum, follows Will Ferrell and his close friend and collaborator Harper Steele, who embark on a cross-country road trip after Steele sends Ferrell a note that she was coming out as a trans woman. Watch the trailer for the movie below, before it premieres on Netflix later this month.

“Will & Harper” premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received warm reviews (Manohla Dargis called it “a momentous cross-country journey of discovery” in the New York Times) and garnered a standing ovation. It recently received another standing ovation at the Telluride Film Festival.

Steele met Ferrell on Ferrell’s first day at “Saturday Night Live” in 1995. It would be the beginning of a long and fruitful person and professional partnership, which would include, among other things, Ferrell’s side-splitting Netflix musical comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” which co-starred Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens. According to the official synopsis “Will and Harper hit the open road together to process this new stage of their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country that she loves – this time, as herself. Over 16 days, the two drive from New York to LA, visiting stops that are meaningful to them, to their friendship, and to America. Through laughter, tears, and many cans of Pringles, they push past their comfort zones as they re-examine their relationships to these spaces, and to each other, in this new light.”

The movie sees Greenbaum returning to documentaries after two hilarious narrative features – 2021’s “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” and 2023’s “Strays.” Before that, Greenbaum made great documentaries like 2017’s “Too Funny to Fail,” about the legacy of the short-lived “Dana Carvey Show;” and “Becoming Bond” (also released in 2017) about George Lazenby’s one-and-done stint as James Bond.

“Will & Harper” arrives on Netflix on Sept. 27.