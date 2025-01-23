Oscars 2025: ‘Emilia Pérez’ Leads With 13 Nominations (Complete List)

One of the most open-wide races in years is coming into focus. “Emilia Pérez” led all nominees for the 97th Academy Awards with 13, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. Its haul sets a new record for a film not in English. “The Brutalist” and “Wicked” tied for second place with 10 each, both also receiving nods for picture. Brady Corbet was also nominated for directing and Adrien Brody scored a lead actor nom, his first since winning for “The Piano” in 2003.

More major milestones: “Conclave” supporting actress Isabella Rossellini earned her first nomination, 46 years after her mother Ingrid Bergman’s final nom. Demi Moore also earned her first nomination, for her lead performance in Coralie Fargeat’s body-horror film “The Substance.” Fargeat became the ninth woman to ever be nominated for directing, following her fellow Frenchwoman Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”) last year. Fargeat also scored a nod for original screenplay.

“Emilia Pérez” star Karla Sofía Gascón entered the history books with her Best Actress nomination, marking the first time the Academy has recognized an openly trans actor. Her co-star Zoe Saldaña also scored a supporting nod.

The lead actress category was the most fiercely competitive. As expected, Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked”) and Mikey Madison (“Anora”) made the cut, while Fernanda Torres, from “I’m Still Here,” beat out Marianne Jean-Baptiste (“Hard Truths”) for the fifth spot, which was also a possible place for Angelina Jolie (“Maria”) or Nicole Kidman (“Babygirl”) to sneak in.

Postponed from Jan. 17 due to the Los Angeles wildfires, the nominations announcement came on Thursday morning, delivered with pep (and accurate pronunciation) by Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang, live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

The 2025 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2. Conan O’Brien will host. There will be no performances of nominated songs.

Below, the complete list of nominees for the 97th Academy Awards.

Best Picture

“Anora,” Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, producers

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown,” Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, producers

“Conclave,” Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, producers

“Dune: Part II,” Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, producers

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked,” Marc Platt, producer

Directing

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

“A Complete Unknown,” James Mangold and Jay Cocks

“Conclave,” Peter Straughan

“Emilia Pérez,” Jacques Audiard

“Nickel Boys,” RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

“Sing Sing,” Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar

Writing (Original Screenplay)

“Anora,” Sean Baker

“The Brutalist,” Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

“A Real Pain,” Jesse Eisenberg

“September 5,” Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum

“The Substance,” Coralie Fargeat

International Feature Film

Brazil, “I’m Still Here”

Denmark, “The Girl With the Needle”

France, “Emilia Pérez”

Germany, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Latvia, “Flow”

Costume Design

“A Complete Unknown,” Arianne Phillips

“Conclave,” Lisy Christl

“Gladiator II,” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

“Nosferatu,” Linda Muir

“Wicked,” Paul Tazewell

Makeup and Hairstyling

“A Different Man,” Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado

“Emilia Pérez,” Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and

Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

“Nosferatu,” David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes Munton

“The Substance,” Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and

Marilyne Scarselli

“Wicked,” Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth

Production Design

“The Brutalist,” Production Design: Judy Becker, Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia

“Conclave,” Production Design: Suzie Davies, Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

“Dune: Part II,” Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

“Nosferatu,” Production Design: Craig Lathrop, Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová

“Wicked,” Production Design: Nathan Crowley, Set Decoration: Lee Sandale

Music (Original Score)

“The Brutalist,” Daniel Blumberg

“Conclave,” Volker Bertelmann

“Emilia Pérez,” Clément Ducol and Camille

“Wicked,” John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

“The Wild Robot,” Kris Bowers

Music (Original Song)

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like a Bird” from “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Animated Feature Film

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Animated Short Film

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Documentary Feature Film

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Documentary Short Film

“Death by Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Live-Action Short Film

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent”

Cinematography

“The Brutalist,” Lol Crawley

“Dune: Part II,” Greig Fraser

“Emilia Pérez,” Paul Guilhaume

“Maria,” Ed Lachman

“Nosferatu,” Jarin Blaschke

Film Editing

“Anora,” Sean Baker

“The Brutalist,” David Jancso

“Conclave,” Nick Emerson

“Emilia Pérez,” Juliette Welfling

“Wicked,” Myron Kerstein

Sound

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part II”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Visual Effects

“Alien: Romulus”

“A Better Man”

“Dune: Part II”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”