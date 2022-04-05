Oscars Ratings Up 69% From 2021 With Delayed-Viewing Data

by | April 5, 2022 @ 11:15 AM

The awards show has been viewed by 18.4 million people, according to ABC

The Oscars’ telecast has now jumped to 18.4 million total viewers and a 4.38 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic, according to Live + Seven-Day numbers reported by ABC (which includes out-of-home viewing data).

This constitutes about a 69% increase in viewership compared to last year, when just 10.9 million people watched the show (a record low for the Oscars). Ratings were also up about 90% in the 18 to 49 demo (compared to a 2.31 last year).

Katie Campione

