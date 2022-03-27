Well, here we are, at the end of another messy awards season. Tonight’s Academy Awards, broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, are hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes — the first official Oscar hosts since the ancient pre-COVID days of 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel was master of ceremonies.
As we settle in for the 94th ceremony (to which Rachel Zegler was invited in the end!), “The Power of the Dog” and “CODA” are neck-and-neck to take home Best Picture. Which one will prevail? Will Jane Campion become the third woman ever to win Best Director? Will Jessica Chastain win her first Oscar? Is Troy Kotsur a lock to become the second deaf actor to take home a statuette? Will we talk about Bruno (even if that particular “Encanto” song wasn’t nominated)? How many below-the-line categories will “Dune” win — and how much of the crafts acceptance speeches will we even see, given that they’ll take place during the commercial breaks and be edited into the telecast throughout the night? And speaking of that ongoing controversy, how many above-the-line winners will address this injustice in their own speeches?
The complete list of winners is below, with links to stories. We’ll be updating this post throughout the night, so please do stick around.
BEST PICTURE
- “Belfast”
- “CODA”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
BEST DIRECTOR
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
- Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
BEST ACTOR
- Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…BOOM!”
- Will Smith, “King Richard”
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
BEST ACTRESS
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
- Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
- Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Ciarin Hinds, “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
- Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
- J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
- Judi Dench, “Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”
BEST FILM EDITING
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune” ** WINNER
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “tick, tick…BOOM!”
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- “House of Gucci”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune” ** WINNER
- “Encanto”
- “Parallel Mothers”
- “The Power of the Dog”
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- “Be Alive,” “King Richard”
- “Dos Oruguitas,” “Encanto”
- “Down to Joy,” “Belfast”
- “No Time To Die,” “No Time to Die”
- “Somehow You Do You,” “Four Good Days”
BEST SOUND
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- “Dune”
- “Free Guy”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
- “Drive My Car”
- “Flee”
- “The Hand of God”
- “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
- “The Worst Person in the World”
BEST ANIMATED FILM
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Flee”
- “Summer of Soul…or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised”
- “Writing With Fire”
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
- “Audible”
- “Lead Me Home”
- “The Queen of Basketball” ** WINNER
- Three Songs for Benazir”
- “When We Were Bullies”
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
- “Affairs of the Art”
- “Bestia”
- “Box Ballet”
- “Robin Robin”
- “The Windshield Wiper” ** WINNER
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT
- “Ala Kachuu – “Take and Run”
- “The Dress”
- “The Long Goodbye” ** WINNER
- “On My Mind”
- “Please Hold”