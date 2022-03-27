Well, here we are, at the end of another messy awards season. Tonight’s Academy Awards, broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, are hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes — the first official Oscar hosts since the ancient pre-COVID days of 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel was master of ceremonies.

As we settle in for the 94th ceremony (to which Rachel Zegler was invited in the end!), “The Power of the Dog” and “CODA” are neck-and-neck to take home Best Picture. Which one will prevail? Will Jane Campion become the third woman ever to win Best Director? Will Jessica Chastain win her first Oscar? Is Troy Kotsur a lock to become the second deaf actor to take home a statuette? Will we talk about Bruno (even if that particular “Encanto” song wasn’t nominated)? How many below-the-line categories will “Dune” win — and how much of the crafts acceptance speeches will we even see, given that they’ll take place during the commercial breaks and be edited into the telecast throughout the night? And speaking of that ongoing controversy, how many above-the-line winners will address this injustice in their own speeches?

The complete list of winners is below, with links to stories. We’ll be updating this post throughout the night, so please do stick around.

BEST PICTURE

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST ACTOR

BEST ACTRESS

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST FILM EDITING

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune” ** WINNER

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

BEST SOUND

“Belfast”

“Dune” ** WINNER

“No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

BEST ANIMATED FILM

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball” ** WINNER

Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Box Ballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper” ** WINNER

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT