All the 2024 Movies Eligible for Best Animated, International and Documentary Film at the 97th Oscars

There are 31 animated films, 85 international films and 169 documentaries competing in the 2024 Oscar races for Best Animated Feature, Best International Feature Film and Best Documentary Feature, the Academy announced on Thursday.

In the animated feature category, contenders include “Flow,” “Inside Out 2,” “Memoir of a Snail,” “Piece by Piece,” “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rorhirrim,” “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” and “The Wild Robot.”

In the international category, the list includes “Emilia Perez,” “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” and “I’m Still Here.” The list of eligible films was reported exclusively by TheWrap in October.

In documentaries, the field includes “Sugarcane,” “Dahomey,” “No Other Land,” “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat,” “Black Box Diaries” and “Daughters,” among many others.

In all three categories, Academy members are given lists of films that are required viewing, but are eligible to view and vote for films outside their lists as long as they see all of the required films. In the animated feature category, voters are assigned seven or eight films; in international, they’re given 12 or 13; and in documentary, they’re given 16 or 17.

Shortlist voting in the international and documentary categories will take place in early December, with 15-film shortlists announced on Dec. 17. Animated features move straight to the nomination round of voting, with the five finalists announced on Jan. 17.

Here is the complete list in all three categories:

ANIMATED FEATURES

“Art College 1994”

“Captain Avispa”

“Chicken for Linda!”

“The Colors Within”

“The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie”

“Despicable Me 4”

“Flow”

“The Garfield Movie”

“Ghost Cat Anzu”

“The Glassworker”

“The Imaginary”

“Inside Out 2”

“Kensuke’s Kingdom”

“Kung Fu Panda 4”

“Living Large”

“Look Back”

“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rorhirrim”

“Mars Express”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Moana 2”

“Piece by Piece”

“Rocket Club: Across the Cosmos”

“Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds”

“Spellbound”

“Sultana’s Dream”

“That Christmas”

“Thelma the Unicorn”

“Transformers One”

“Ultraman: Rising”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURES

Albania: “Waterdrop”

Algeria: “Algiers”

Argentina: “Kill the Jockey”

Armenia: “Yasha and Leonid Brezhnev”

Austria: “The Devil’s Bath”

Bangladesh: “The Wrestler”

Belgium: “Julie Keeps Quiet”

Bolivia: “Own Hand”

Bosnia and Herzegovina: “My Late Summer”

Brazil: “I’m Still Here”

Bulgaria: “Triumph”

Cambodia: “Meeting With Pol Pot”

Cameroon: “Kismet”

Canada: “Universal Language”

Chile: “In Her Place”

Colombia: “La Suprema”

Costa Rica: “Memories of a Burning Body”

Croatia: “Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day”

Czech Republic: “Waves”

Denmark: “The Girl with the Needle”

Dominican Republic: “Aire Just Breathe”

Ecuador: “Behind the Mist”

Egypt: “Flight 404”

Estonia: “8 Views of Lake Biwa”

Finland: “Family Time”

France: “Emilia Perez”

Georgia: “The Antique”

Germany: “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Greece: “Murderess”

Guatemala: “Rita”

Hong Kong: “Twight of the Warriors: Walled In”

Hungary: “Semmelweis”

Iceland: “Touch”

India: “Lost Ladies”

Indonesia: “Women From Rote Island”

Iran: “In the Arms of the Tree”

Iraq: “Baghdad Messi”

Ireland: “Kneecap”

Israel: “Come Closer”

Italy: “Vermiglio “

Japan: “Cloud”

Kazakhstan: “Bauryna Salu”

Kenya: “Nawi”

Kyrgyzstan: “Paradise at Mother’s Feet”

Latvia: “Flow”

Lebanon: “Arze”

Lithuania: “Drowning Dry”

Malaysia: “Abang Adik”

Malta: “Castillo”

Mexico: “Sujo”

Mongolia: “If Only I Could Hibernate”

Montenegro: “Supermarket”

Morocco: “Everybody Loves Touda”

Nepal: “Shambhala”

Netherlands: “Memory Lane”

Nigeria: “Mai Martaba”

Norway: “Armand”

Pakistan: “The Glassworker”

Palestine: “From Ground Zero”

Panama: “Wake Up Mom”

Paraguay: “The Last Ones”

Peru: “Yana-Wara”

Philippines: “And So It Begins”

Poland: “Under the Volcano”

Portugal: “Grand Tour”

Romania : “Three Kilometres to the End of the World”

Senegal: “Dahomey”

Serbia: “Russian Consul”

Singapore: “La Luna”

Slovakia: “The Hungarian Dressmaker”

Slovenia: “Family Therapy”

South Africa: “Old Righteous Blues”

South Korea: “12.12: The Day”

Spain: “Saturn Return”

Sweden: “The Last Journey”

Switzerland: “Queens”

Taiwan: “Old Fox”

Tajikistan: “Melody”

Thailand: “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”

Tunisia: “Take My Breath”

Turkey: “Life”

Ukraine: “La Palisiada”

United Kingdom: “Santosh”

Venezuela: “Back to Life”

Vietnam: “Peach Blossom, Pho and Piano”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

“Adrianne & the Castle”

“After the Rain: Putin’s Stolen Children Come Home”

“Agent of Happiness”

“Am I Racist?”

“American Cats: The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly”

“Americans With No Address”

“America’s Burning”

“And So It Begins”

“At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking”

“Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme”

“Bad Faith”

“Bad River”

“Behind the Mist”

“The Bibi Files”

“Black Box Diaries”

“Black Girls”

“Blind Spot”

“Blink”

“Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion”

“The Body Politic”

“Bread & Roses”

“Brief Tender Light”

“Carol Doda Topless at the Condor”

“Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid”

“Casa Bonita Mi Amor!”

“Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg”

“Celebrating Laughter, The Life and Films of Colin Higgins”

“The Commandant’s Shadow”

“Copa 71”

“The Cowboy and the Queen”

“Dahomey”

“Daughters”

“Death Without Mercy”

“Einhundertvier”

“Elton John: Never Too Late”

“Eno”

“Ernest Cole: Lost and Found”

“Escape From Extinction Rewilding”

“Every Little Thing”

“The Fabulous Gold Harvesting Machine”

“Farming the Revolution”

“Favoriten”

“Federer: Twelve Final Days”

“Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey”

“500 Days in the Wild”

“The Flats”

“Flipside”

“Following Harry”

“Food and Country”

“Food Inc 2”

“Forgetting the Many: The Royal Pardons of Alan Turing”

“Frank Miller: American Genius”

“Frida”

“From Ground Zero”

“Gaucho Gaucho”

“Girls State”

“God & Country”

“Gonzo for Democracy”

“The Grab”

“The Greatest Night in Pop”

“Happy Campers”

“Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field”

“Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes”

“Hollywoodgate”

“Homegrown”

“How to Come Alive With Norman Mailer”

“Hummingbirds”

“I Am: Celine Dion”

“I Can’t Breathe”

“In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema”

“Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All”

“Intercepted”

“Invisible Nation”

“It Happened on Our Ground”

“Jewel of the Desert”

“Jim Henson Idea Man”

“Join or Die”

“Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers”

“King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones”

“Kiss the Future”

“The Landscape and the Fury”

“The Last Journey”

“The Last of the Sea Women”

“The Last Ones”

“Leap of Faith”

“Left Behind”

“Legacy: The De-Colonized History of South Africa”

“Look Into My Eyes”

“Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill”

“The Lost Legacy of Tony Gaudio”

“Lovely Jackson”

“Lover of Men, the Untold Story of Abraham Lincoln”

“Luther: Never Too Much”

“Mad About the Boy – The Noel Coward Story”

“Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger”

“Majority Rules”

“Marching in the Dark”

“Martha”

“Maya and the Wave”

“Mediha”

“Merchant Ivory”

“Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory”

“Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery”

“Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa”

“Music by John Williams”

“My Sweet Land”

“Natterer’s Treasure”

“Never Look Away”

“A New Kind of Wilderness”

“New Wave”

“No One Asked You”

“No Other Land”

“Nocturnes”

“Nurse Unseen”

“October H8te: The Fight for the Soul of America”

“Of Color and Ink”

“One Person, One Vote”

“1489”

“One With the Whale”

“Ozogoche”

“Patrice: The Movie”

“A Photographic Memory”

“Piece by Piece”

“Porcelain War”

“Power”

“Queendom”

“Ray of Hope”

“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin”

“Remembering Gene Wilder”

“Resurgo Detroit: The Rise From Within”

“Resynator”

“Sabbath Queen”

“Samuel: Hollywood vs. Hollywood”

“Seeking Mavis Beacon”

“Separated”

“She Rises Up”

“The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru”

“The Sixth”

“64 Days – The Insurrection Playbook”

“Skywalkers: A Love Story”

“Sorry/Not Sorry”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“State Organs: Unmasking Transplant Abuse in China”

“Stolen Time”

“Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink”

“Studio One Forever”

“Sugarcane”

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

“Sweetheart Deal”

“Taking Venice”

“The Taste of Mango”

“The Tuba Thieves”

“2073”

“Uncropped”

“Unfightable”

“Union”

“Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World”

“Vigilantes Inc.: America’s New Vote Suppression Hitmen”

“War Game”

“We Will Dance Again”

“Welcome to Babel”

“Whale Restaurant”

“Who’s Afraid of Nathan Law?”

“Will & Harper”“William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill”

“The World According to Allee Willis”

“The World Is Family”

“Yintah”

“Zurawaski v Texas”