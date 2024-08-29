‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Will Premiere in October With an Action-Packed 2 Parts | First Look

“Outer Banks” is about to embark on its biggest adventure to date: finding Blackbeard’s treasure. And Netflix has shared a first teaser and several first look images to celebrate the occasion.

The fourth season of the Netflix original will premiere its first five episodes on Oct. 10 followed by five more episodes on Nov. 7.

Season 3 ended with a flash-forward 18 months into the future that showed the Pogues being commended for finding El Dorado, the lost city of gold. In that season’s final moments, a man approached the friends and asked them if they would be interested in finding the lost treasure of Edward Teach, aka Blackbeard. But Season 4 will start before the tempting offer. Watch the first teaser below.

After El Dorado, John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) return to North Carolina and try to settle into a “normal” life. They even build themselves a new safe haven, dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0.”

“We finally did it. We finally found the gold,” John B cheerily says in this first teaser as the camera shows the Pogues fishing and soaking up some sun. “That’s where the story should have ended. But really, it was just the beginning.”

The teaser then shows a series of objectively awesome things: scuba diving, surfing, motorcross racing and — of course — more boats. Buried among all of this high adrenaline action, JJ punches someone in the face.

“Nothing to lose,” JJ says.

“No, we have everything to lose this time,” John B counters. In addition to this first teaser, Netflix also dropped a series of first look images from this new season.

Following some financial setbacks, Season 4 will follow the Pogues as they attempt to unearth Blackbeard’s treasure. But with this new prize comes new enemies and dangerous obstacles. “They’re forced to question their past, present and future — who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?” a press release for the series reads.

Created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, “Outer Banks” started in 2020 as a story about a young man who enlisted the help of his three best friends to search for a lost treasure connected to his father’s disappearance. That was a long time ago. Since then, “Outer Banks” has chronicled a whirlwind romance between John B and Sarah Cameron, established a regional class war between the working class Pogues and the rich Kooks, laid out too many love triangles to count, revealed that John B’s dad was alive all along, let teenagers discover both the Cross of Santo Domingo and El Dorado and has perfected the art of elaborate on-screen boat stunts. All of this, and yet “Outer Banks” has never once been nominated for an Emmy.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Season 4 will star Drew Starkey (Rafe), Austin North (Topper), Fiona Palomo (Sofia), J. Anthony Crane (Chandler Groff), Pollyanna McIntosh (Dalia), Brianna Brown (Hollis Robinson), Rigo Sanchez (Lightner), Mia Challis (Ruthie) and Cullen Moss (Shoupe).