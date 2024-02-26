Amazon is moving forward with a new series from the creators of Netflix’s YA hit, “Outer Banks,” TheWrap has learned. Titled “The Runarounds” and inspired by the band of the same name, the music drama will follow a young band following their dreams.

Jonas Pate (“Outer Banks,” “Aquarius”) serves as the creator of the series with a teleplay from David Wilcox (“666 Park Avenue,” “Fringe”). Skydance Television will produce the eight-episode series. The show will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The series follows a close group of young adults who come together to form a rock band the summer after graduating high school. The more famous they become, the more they have to balance the pressures of their ordinary lives with their drive to become the greatest band of all time.

The music drama is inspired by the real-life band of the same name. The series will star the real band members of The Runarounds — William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock and Jesse Golliher. Lilah Pate and Kelley Pereira will also star in the Amazon original.

“When we first met with Jonas and Skydance about ‘The Runarounds,’ it was immediately clear that they brought us a special show featuring an incredibly talented cast and real-life band,” Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a press release. “We are very much looking forward to sharing the exhilarating journey of The Runarounds with our global Prime Video customers.”

Jonas directed the pilot episode, which was shot in 2022, and will serve as executive producer. Wilcox, Joon Yun, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, Lisa Mae Fincannon and Scott Lambert will also EP the project with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell executive producing for Skydance Television (Josh and Burke also co-created Netflix’s “Outer Banks” alongside Jonas).

“I am thrilled to reunite with Jonas, David, Josh and Shannon on a show that is so personal to them, and so brimming with heart and soul. We are grateful to Amazon for their partnership, and we can’t wait for the world to meet The Runarounds,” Matt Thunell, president of Skydance Television, said in a press release.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report this story.