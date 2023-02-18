We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Outer Banks’ Scores Early Season 4 Renewal Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Netflix’s treasure-hunting teen drama returns on Thursday

| February 18, 2023 @ 5:25 PM
outer-banks-season-3-image

Netflix

Netflix series “Outer Banks” secured an early renewal ahead of its Season 3 debut on Thursday.

The news was announced by the cast at Poguelandia, a live fan event that took place Saturday in Huntington Beach.

First premiering in April 2020, the action-mystery show follows a group of teens living on a fictional island divided between the haves and have-nots. After his father goes missing, John B. (Chase Stokes) recruits his three friends to search for a hidden treasure connected to his dad’s disappearance. The cast includes Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Rudy Pankow, Austin North and Drew Starkey.

“Outer Banks” seemingly came out of nowhere to become a massive hit during the pandemic. Season 1 spent five weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 (English TV). Following its Season 2 launch, the series was Netflix’s most-watched English language TV show for four weeks.

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, who co-created, showrun and executive produce “Outer Banks,” will return for Season 4.

“The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks,” they said in a joint statement. “Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

Additional Season 4 details will be revealed at a later time.

