Netflix’s “Outer Banks” will return with its third season on February 23.

After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling.

But things quickly go south for John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty

“The stakes are ramping up,” the show’s creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke told TUDUM.com. “The Pogues realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts.”

Rounding out the rest of the season’s cast is Austin North (Topper), Cullen Moss (Shoupe), Julia Antonelli (Wheezie Cameron), Caroline Arapoglou (Rose Cameron), E. Roger Mitchell (Heyward), Charles Halford (Big John), Elizabeth Mitchell (Limbrey) and Andy McQueen (Carlos Singh).

Check out the first “Outer Banks” Season 3 images below.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix