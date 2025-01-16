‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Promises Desire, Passion and Destiny in First Teaser

“Outlander” is making some big promises in the first teaser for its upcoming prequel series, “Blood of My Blood.” The romantic drama will premiere on Starz in the summer of 2025 and will be available on all platforms across the U.S. and Canada.

“I have decided to call you my hope,” actor Jeremy Irvine as Claire’s father Henry Beauchamp says to Julia Moriston (Hermoine Corfield).

The 42-second teaser then jumps between several emotional moments in the series as the music swells. “Two love stories connected by time. Loyalty, desire, passion, destiny,” the teaser reads. Watch the full video below.

The teaser was dropped ahead of the Season 7 finale of “Outlander,” which will air on Starz on Jan. 17 at midnight on the Starz app as well as all streaming and on-demand platforms. The original series recently completed production on Season 8, which will be the series’ last and will be comprised of 10 episodes.

“Blood of My Blood” will follow two new couples who will fight against everything to be together. This time around the saga will take place during World War I and 18th century Scotland and will follow the romances between Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) as well as Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Roy).

Additionally, the upcoming series will also star Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, Sally Messham as Ms. Fitz, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie and Sadhbh Malin as Jocasta Cameron. Conor MacNeill also stars in the series as Ned Gowan, Tony Curran as Brian’s father Simon Fraser, aka Lord Lovat.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as the series’ showrunner and executive producer on both “Outlander” and “Blood of My Blood.” Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg also serve as executive producers. “Blood of My Blood” is produced by Tall Ship Productions, No Fooling Productions Inc., Story Mining & Supply Company and Sony Pictures Television.