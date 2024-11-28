‘Outlander’ Season 7 Part 2 Release Schedule: Here’s When New Episodes Come Out

At long, long last, “Outlander” is back for the rest of Season 7. More than a year since the first part of the series’ seventh season aired, “Outlander” returns to Starz for eight new episodes of its penultimate season. From Scotland to Philadelphia, the new season finds the Frasers sprawling time and space (as usual), as Claire and Jamie’s epic saga continues — including an episode written by the author of the novels, Diana Gabaldon, who returns to pen an episode for the first time since Season 5’s “Journeycake.”

With Season 7 back on screens, “Outlander” viewers can expect weekly new episodes for the coming weeks, with one exception — there will be no new episode on Jan. 10, leaving a gap between the penultimate episode of the season on Jan. 3 and the finale, “A Hundred Thousand Angels,” which airs on Jan. 17.

When Does ‘Outlander’ Return for Season 7 Part 2?

“Outlander” returned to Starz with new episodes on Friday, Nov. 22.

What Time Do New Episodes of ‘Outlander’ Come Out?

“Outlander” episodes air on Starz at 8 p.m. on Sundays or are available to watch on the Starz app at midnight ET.

Is ‘Outlander’ Available to Watch on Streaming?

Yes and no. If you want to watch new episodes of “Outlander” Season 7 as they air, you will need a Starz subscription whether you want to watch them live or streaming. However, if you prefer to stream, you can watch new episodes of “Outlander” on the Starz website and app as early as Friday mornings.

Season 7 will not be available to stream on Netflix for some time. Seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Netflix now.

How Many Episodes Are in ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Part 2?

Season 7B will have eight episodes, making Season 7 16 episode in total — the longest since Season 1.

You can see a complete listing of all the new “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2 episodes below, from the premiere on Nov. 22 to the finale on Jan. 17.

S.7 Ep.9: “Unfinished Business” — Nov. 22

S.7 Ep.10: “Brotherly Love” — Nov. 29

S.7 Ep.11: “A Hundredweight of Stones” — Dec. 6

S.7 Ep.12: “Carnal Knowledge” — Dec. 13

S.7 Ep.13: “Hello, Goodbye” — Dec. 20

S.7 Ep.14: “Ye Dinna Get Used to It” — Dec. 27

S.7 Ep.15: “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood” — Jan. 3

S.7 Ep.16: “A Hundred Thousand Angels” — Jan. 17

Starz

What are the New Episodes About?

You can check out full episode details for Season 7 Part 2 below, including episode titles, writers and directors, and each episode logline below.

S.7 Ep.9: “Unfinished Business”

Airdate: November 22, 2024

Written by: Barbara Stepansky

Directed by: Stewart Svaasand

“Jamie, Claire, and Ian return to Lallybroch. Young Ian reconnects with his family in a time of need, while Claire deals with the fallout from a long-held secret. Roger and Buck search for Jemmy in the past.”

S.7 Ep.10: “Brotherly Love”

Airdate: November 29, 2024

Written by: Luke Schelhaas

Directed by: Stewart Svaasand

“Claire and Ian arrive in Philadelphia to help the ailing Henry Grey. Roger and Buck receive an unexpected clue in their search for Jemmy.”

S.7 Ep.11: “A Hundredweight of Stones”

Airdate: December 6, 2024

Written by: Sarah H. Haught

Directed by: Lisa Clarke

“Claire turns to John Grey for comfort as they process difficult news. Ian and Rachel discuss their love and their future. Brianna confronts an intruder at Lallybroch.”

S.7 Ep.12: “Carnal Knowledge”

Airdate: December 13, 2024

Written by: Toni Graphia

Directed by: Lisa Clarke

“Lord John Grey is put in a precarious position. William struggles to understand a surprising revelation.”

S.7 Ep.13: “Hello, Goodbye”

Airdate: December 20, 2024

Written by: Madeline Brestal & Evan McGahey

Directed by: Jan Matthys

“Brianna works to thwart a treacherous plan that endangers her family. A surprise encounter brings new understanding to Roger’s journey in the past. Ian and Rachel take a big step in their relationship – as the Revolutionary War rears its head once again.”

S.7 Ep.14: “Ye Dinna Get Used to It”

Airdate: December 27, 2024

Written by: Diana Gabaldon

Directed by: Jan Matthys

“The truth about Lord John Grey’s mysterious disappearance is revealed. Brianna faces off with the foes threatening her family.”

S.7 Ep.15: “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood”

Airdate: January 3, 2025

Written by: Danielle Berrow

Directed by: Joss Agnew

“Claire is in danger as the American Revolution reaches the pivotal Battle of Monmouth. Lord John Grey and Ian race to save William. Brianna makes an important decision.”

S.7 Ep.16: “A Hundred Thousand Angels”

Airdate: January 17, 2025

Written by: Matthew B. Roberts & Toni Graphia

Directed by: Joss Agnew

“Denzell must perform a dangerous operation with the skills he’s learned from Claire. William asks for help from an unexpected source in his mission to save Jane.”