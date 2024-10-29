Starz and YouTube Extend Multi-Year Bundling Deal

Subscribers will continue to be able to add the premium cable option through YouTube TV

Starz and YouTube logos
STARZ and YouTube logos (Photo Credit: STARZ, YouTube)

Starz and YouTube are continuing their partnership as the two companies are moving forward on a multi-year extension of their previous deal. Through this deal, YouTube TV subscribers will continue to be able to add Starz to their account for an additional monthly fee.

This partnership will also eventually include additional bundling opportunities and special offers, according to a press release.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with YouTube TV, the fastest-growing pay TV distributor,” Alison Hoffman, president of Starz Networks, said. “This partnership further enhances our ability to deliver Starz’s extensive collection of premium programming to broader audiences at an exceptional value.”

"Fat Joe Talks" (Starz/ David Scott Holloway)
Read Next
'Fat Joe Talks' Sets Method Man as First Guest for October Premiere on Starz

Starz is known for its premium programming that focuses on stories by and for women and underrepresented communities. The network is currently home to the massive romantic hit “Outlander,” the critically praised “Three Women” and the ever-expanding “Power” universe. As for YouTube, its pay TV option — YouTube TV — has over 8 million subscribers. However, YouTube as a whole has dominated this calendar year. Viewership from both YouTube and YouTube TV consistently ranks No. 1 when it comes to Nielsen’s monthly The Gauge report, which reports the most watched TV by platform. In September of this year, YouTube accounted for 10.6% of all television usage.

This deal extension comes at the height of the bundling craze. Various streamers partnering with each other to create a better offering for consumers has become so ubiquitous that Netflix — the one notable holdout — used its third quarter earnings report to take shots at the practice.

“Programming for such a large, engaged audience, with so much variety and great quality, is hard,” the streamer wrote. “It’s why streaming services which lack our breadth of content are increasingly looking to bundle their offerings.”

Read Next
YouTube Fixes 'Frustrating' Trump-Rogan Interview Search Error

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.