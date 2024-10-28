YouTube Fixes ‘Frustrating’ Trump-Rogan Interview Search Error

Donald Trump’s interview with Joe Rogan has already racked up more than 35 million views on YouTube since last Friday. But YouTube users on Monday who went to search for the video had a hard time finding it, with the Google-owned streaming giant failing to recommend the full episode for several hours.

YouTube, in a post on X on Monday, acknowledged it was “frustrating for users” to find the 3-hour Trump-Rogan interview, but that it’d fixed whatever issue that’d been blocking it.

“We’ve worked to resolve this and viewers will begin seeing the full podcast in more YouTube search results soon,” YouTube said.

WRT Joe Rogan/Pres.Trump interview and YT search results: Since airing Friday, the interview has generated over 34 million views on YouTube and counting, making it Joe Rogan’s most viewed episode of the year. For some searches on Monday the original 3-hour interview didn’t… — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) October 28, 2024

The fix appears to have worked, with TheWrap seeing the Trump episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” as the first recommendation when searching “Joe Rogan Trump” on Monday afternoon. Earlier in the day, that same search, and several other similar word combos, had offered clips from the interview, as well as news reports about the interview, but not the full episode.

TheWrap wasn’t the only one having a problem with finding the episode, either. Many X users were complaining

Tried to find the Rogan/Trump interview on YouTube but no matter what I search, it's not coming up. Would be beyond bonkers if they're actively trying to suppress it. Must be a glitch, right? pic.twitter.com/BvpYzZTXWY — DHH (@dhh) October 28, 2024

YouTube @YouTube is reportedly now censoring the full Rogan/Trump interview. It’s not coming up in search results.



Here’s the full interview.



Would be a shame if this were shared so every American can see it! pic.twitter.com/h2QNJzr3oU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 28, 2024

YouTube is censoring the Joe Rogan interview with Trump by not showing the video (with over 33m views) when you search for it, and people have noticed. WTF. pic.twitter.com/W75hey06vK — Marcelo P. Lima (@MarceloPLima) October 28, 2024

YouTube does not return the link to the full Joe Rogan/Trump interview no matter how I try to search for it.



There is no sensible explanation for this, and if deliberate, Google is overtly interfering with the elections.@YouTube this needs fixed immediately. pic.twitter.com/4xt0V9V1EF — Alexandros Marinos 🏴‍☠️ (@alexandrosM) October 28, 2024

Fascinating… I just tried "joe rogan trump" and "joe rogan trump interview full" and neither one brings up the video with 30m+ views @youtube



I bet that YT de-indexed the video in search results because of certain keywords like covid or election interference — or maybe this… https://t.co/tlcqdPpwoz pic.twitter.com/ktugAEg4uo — @jason (@Jason) October 28, 2024

X owner Elon Musk — who has been campaigning hard for Trump in the final weeks before Election Day — also joined in on the YouTube questioning, saying it was “unreal.”

YouTube, in its post on X, said Trump’s episode was Rogan’s “most viewed episode of the year.” The pair touched on a number of topics, including Trump’s recent criticism of CBS and “60 Minutes” for the program’s editing of a Kamala Harris interview. Trump said the editing was “election interference” and the “worst” example of media manipulation he’d ever seen.

Among the other people and topics mentioned on the podcast: Joe Biden, Abraham Lincoln, Robert E. Lee, China, Israel, Russia, Iran, UFC, The White House, depression, primetime television, the media, Baron Trump, Melania Trump, Ronald Reagan, oil, Adolf Hitler, CNN, Tim Walz, the 2020 election, “The View,” David Muir, tariffs, policing, polling, Elon Musk.

You can watch the full interview on YouTube by clicking here.