‘Fat Joe Talks’ Sets Method Man as First Guest for October Premiere on Starz

He’s walked the walk, now watch him talk the talk in Starz’s first trailer for “Fat Joe Talks.”

Set to his song “All The Way Up” with Remy Ma, Thursday’s preview traces Fat Joe’s career from rapper to entrepreneur while promising Method Man as his inaugural guest during the upcoming Oct. 4 premiere.

Additional guests for Starz’s first-ever weekly talk show include Mary J. Blige, Hakeem Jeffries, T.I., Babyface, Latto, Buju Banton and Remy Ma.

“I’ve been preparing all my life for the moment to host my own show and it’s finally here,” Fat Joe said in a statement. “We are going to make history and I’m grateful to Starz, Embassy Row and SpringHill for believing in the vision. I’m looking forward to showing another side of my personality and having compelling conversations with some of the world’s most influential leaders and entertainers. Get your popcorn ready.”

Michael Davies executive produces for Embassy Row, while LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Philip Byron and Jamal Henderson EP for SpringHill.

Notably, Sean “Diddy” Combs was initially set to executive produce the pilot when the project was first announced in September 2022, but he is no longer attached.

“We’re about to create the biggest and most culturally relevant series on television,” Fat Joe said at the time. “With Puff, LeBron, the incredible team at Starz and myself teaming up, you have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold.”

“Fat Joe Talks” premieres Oct. 4 on Starz.