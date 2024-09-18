Ellen DeGeneres Ditches ‘Be Kind’ Catchphrase for Netflix Special Trailer, Considers ‘Go F— Yourselves’ | Video

For 19 seasons, Ellen DeGeneres closed out her talk show by saying, “Be kind to one another.” For her new Netflix special, she’s considering a new catchphrase.

The erstwhile “Ellen” host dropped the first trailer for her final stand-up comedy special “For Your Approval” on Wednesday and caught us all up on what she’s been doing since her show ended in 2022 in the wake of media reports of a toxic workplace.

“I decided to take up gardening,” DeGeneres said. “I got chickens. Let me see what else I can tell you about that’s been going on … Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business … Yeah, the ‘Be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline.”

She then wondered aloud whether she should have set expectations differently.

“Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f–k yourselves,’ people would have been pleasantly surprised to find out I’m kind,” the comedian joked.

Check out the first trailer for “For Your Approval” before it premieres Sept. 24 on Netflix, above.