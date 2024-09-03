Ellen DeGeneres’ Final Stand-Up Special ‘For Your Approval’ Sets Late September Netflix Premiere

Ellen DeGeneres is returning to Netflix with what she’s dubbed as her last stand-up special ever. Titled “For Your Approval,” the special will premiere globally on the streamer on Sept. 24.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me — Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life,” DeGeneres said in a statement to press.

This will mark DeGeneres’ second Netflix exclusive special following 2018’s “Relatable.” Before that, the comedian hadn’t released a new special in 15 years. In this final hour, DeGeneres will reveal what she’s been up to since she’s been “kicked out of show business.” That will include segments about raising chickens, parallel parking and the joys and horrors of becoming a household name.

“For Your Approval” is directed by Joel Gallen, who previously worked on “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” and the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The special is produced by Ben Winston of Fulwell 73 Productions, as well as DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

In recent years, DeGeneres has become best known for her daytime talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Over its run from 2003 to 2022, the series won 33 Daytime Emmy Awards. However, DeGeneres decided to end the series after allegations were made that the syndicated series was a toxic work environment. In July 2020, a Buzzfeed News investigation cited 10 anonymous employees who claimed they were fired for taking medical leave or bereavement days to attend family funerals. Another employee said she “essentially walked off the job” following comments about her race.

“That ‘be kind’ bulls–t only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show,” one former employee said.

While performing her latest routine at the Largo in Los Angeles in April, DeGeneres addressed the allegations as well as becoming “the most hated person in America.” During a Q&A segment following the set, the comedian admitted that she’s “had a hard time” and “didn’t get out” due to the scandal.

“The hate went on for a long time and I would try to avoid looking at the news,” DeGeneres said. “The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline.”