Ellen DeGeneres Cancels 4 Shows During 2024 Stand-Up Tour

Four dates on Ellen DeGeneres’ ongoing standup tour have been cancelled.

According to the Tickemaster pages for “Ellen’s Last Stand… Up,” her dates in Dallas (July 10), San Francisco (July 21), Seattle (July 23) and Chicago (August 11) are now being listed as canceled. Two dates in Austin, the July 20 date in San Francisco, the July 22 date in Seattle and the August 10 date in Chicago are still set to happen.

Representatives for DeGeneres did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. No official reason was given for the cancellation.

The summer tour, which was originally supposed to run for 27 shows, is being billed as a “last opportunity” to watch DeGeneres in her “final curtain call.” Produced by Live Nation, the tour marks the comedian’s final comeback to standup. The tour will start on June 19 and will run through Aug. 17 with one international stop in Toronto, Canada.

Additionally, DeGeneres’ upcoming Netflix special, which will be filmed during the Aug. 16 and 17 shows of her tour, is set to be her last. The special is being produced by Ben Winston and Fulwell73. “To answer the questions everyone is asking me — Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes this is my last special. Yes, Portia [de Rossi] really is that pretty in real life,” DeGeneres said in a press release at the time of the special’s announcement.

DeGeneres is best known for hosting her long-running talk show “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” which won 33 Daytime Emmy Awards during its 19 years on the air. In 2020, the comedian became the center of a Buzzfeed News report that claimed the talk show fostered a toxic work environment. That report led to an internal investigation by Warner Bros. and the removal of three executive producers: Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman as well as co-executive producer Jonathan Norman. DeGeneres publicly apologized for the workplace culture during the Season 18 premiere of her show and vowed to take steps to change it.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” later came to an end in 2022.