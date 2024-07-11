Fat Joe Lands Interview Talk Show at Starz

Fat Joe will host and executive produce a new interview series at Starz, the network announced Thursday during the Television Critics’ Association’s summer press tour.

“Fat Joe Talks” will center on the artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist as he digs into the lives of today’s most influential personalities who drive the cultural zeitgeist, per the official logline. Each 30-minute episode will see Fat Joe travel across the country to meet the cultural icons in their environment.

“‘Fat Joe Talks’ is an exciting foray into talk, and who better than Joe—a legend in and of himself — to drive provocative conversations that tap into the zeitgeist and matter to our audience,” Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with Joe and our partners at SpringHill and Embassy Row to launch this incredible show, offering authentic, backstage, rare access to these cultural icons.”

Produced by Embassy Row, “Fat Joe Talks” is executive produced by Fat Joe alongside LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Philip Byron and Jamal Henderson, who EP for SpringHill, while Michael Davies serves as an EP for Embassy Row.

The network also acquired the U.S. and Canada rights to “Sweetpea,” starring and executive produced by “Fallout” and “Yellowjackets” star Ella Purnell. The six-part series, which produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios, was acquired by Sky Studios and will debut later this year.

Adapted from C.J. Skuse’s cult novel, Purnell stars as Rhiannon, a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder. When she gets pushed over the edge and loses control, the wallflower is gone as she steps into her power, but she must learn to keep her killer secret, according to the official logline.

Additional members of the cast include Nicôle Lecky (“Mood,” “Sense8”), Jon Pointing (Big Boys,Smothered), Calam Lynch (“Bridgerton”), Leah Harvey (“Foundation”), Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”) and Dustin Demri-Burns (“Slow Horses”).

Written and executive produced by Kirstie Swain (“Pure”), alongside Krissie Ducker (“Killing Eve”), Laura Jayne Tunbridge and Selina Lim (“Sex Education,” “Hanna”), “Sweetpea” is directed by Ella Jones (“The Baby,” “Back To Life”), who also executive produces. Additional EPs include Manpreet Dosanjh for Sky Studios, Patrick Walters for fanboy, and Helen Gregory, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman for See-Saw Films.