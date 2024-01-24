Malin Åkerman, best known for her roles in “Watchmen” and “Billions,” has been cast in a lead role in Starz’s upcoming thriller “The Hunting Wives.”

The eight-episode series will begin production this spring in Charlotte, North Carolina. Åkerman will portray charming socialite Margo Banks.

Based on the book of the same name by May Cobb, “The Hunting Wives” tells the story of Sophie O’Neil. After Sophia moves her family from the East Coast to deep East Texas, she finds herself wrapped in the enchanting world of Margo. But as she falls deeper and deeper under this woman’s spell, her life becomes consumed by obsession, seduction and murder.

The thriller will be executive produced, written and showrun by Rebecca Cutter, who is best known for showrunning the crime drama “Hightown” and serving as a producer on Fox’s “Gotham.” Additionally, the series will be executive produced by Erwin Stoff (“The Serpent Queen,” “The Matrix,” “Edge of Tomorrow”) for 3 Arts Entertainment and Cobb. Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment will produce the series.

Cobb’s mystery thriller was first released in 2021. The author is best known for also writing the novels “The Hollywood Assistant,” “My Summer Darlings,” “A Likeable Woman” and “Big Woods.”

In the near future, two of Starz’s biggest dramas will be coming to an end: “Outlander,” which has been renewed for an eighth and final season, and “Hightown,” which is set to return for Season 3 on Jan. 26. As well as “The Hunting Wives,” the network has several upcoming series in the works including “Three Women,” “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” and “Spartacus: House of Ashur.”