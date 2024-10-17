‘Outlander’ Season 7 Part 2 Trailer Warns That ‘A Storm’s Coming’

“Outlander” fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for their happily ever after because that’s not what the second half of Season 7 is promising. Tied to New York Comic Con, Starz dropped a new trailer for this upcoming batch of episodes. Prepare for some serious heartache.

The trailer for the second half of Season 7 starts happily enough. As Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) stand together, Jamie says, “We got our own wish. We’re going home to Scotland.”

That peace is short lived when Claire is called away. While she’s separated from her love, she receives some dark news. “A storm’s coming. And not one of this Earth but one of my own making,” someone ominously says. The trailer then shows a panicked looking Jamie before cutting to an English officer holding a gun. As Claire hears the news, she tears up.

“I would feel it my heart if his had stopped. Mine would stop too,” Claire proclaims. Watch the full trailer below.

“Outlander” will return with the second half of its highly anticipated Season 7 on Nov. 22. It will first be made available on the Starz app at midnight on Nov. 22 before its linear premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. New episodes will be available to watch weekly.

The remaining eight episodes of “Outlander” follow Claire, Jamie and Ian (John Bell) as they leave the colonies to return to Scotland. However, the tolls of the Revolutionary War will force them to choose between standing with the ones they love or fighting for the land that’s become their new home.

Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna will face new enemies across time as forces threaten to pull their family apart. “With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?” a press release for the season reads.

In addition to Balfe, Heughan, Skelton, Rankin and Bell, “Outlander” stars David Berry as Lord John Grey. Part 1 will also star newcomers Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

The series is executive produced by Balfe, Heughan, Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg. “Outlander” is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. The Starz series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling novels.