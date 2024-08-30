60 Most Anticipated Shows of Fall 2024

Fall marks the start of the traditional TV season. And while streaming has made television a year-round spectacle, an avalanche of new and returning series make this autumn feel more special than recent years.

Hollywood’s content contraction, along with the post-pandemic and strike landscape results in less shows overall. But upcoming streaming, cable and broadcast offerings come with such promise that we had to double our traditional preview to fit a fraction of the noteworthy titles set to premiere in the coming months. Ryan Murphy is set to take over the conversation with four new shows across three networks — including FX’s “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” and “Grotesquerie,” Netflix’s “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” and ABC’s “Doctor Odyssey” — while returning favorites like “Abbott Elementary,” “The Diplomat” and “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” will keep fans entertained as the air starts to cool. Then there’s other new highlights like FX’s “English Teacher,” Fox’s “Rescue: HI-Surf” and HBO’s “Dune: Prophecy” hoping to conquer our hearts and attention.

Check out TheWrap’s staff picks for the 60 most anticipated shows set for release this fall.

“English Teacher” (FX) — Sept. 2

Prepare for one of the sharpest and most refreshing comedies of the season with Brian Jordan Alvarez and Stephanie Koenig’s “English Teacher.” The FX original follows Evan Marquez (Alvarez), a high school teacher in Austin, Texas, as he juggles the personal and political struggles that come with working in education these days. On the surface, “English Teacher” isn’t too dissimilar from school-based comedies that have come before like “Abbott Elementary” and “A.P. Bio.” But where “English Teacher” shines is through its confident comedic voice, which always dodges the expected punchline and political stance. Also from “What We Do in the Shadows” EP Paul Simms and “Portlandia” EP Jonathan Krisel, “English Teacher” is somehow consistently able to make even the thorniest issue laugh-out-loud funny. — Kayla Cobb

“Tell Me Lies” Season 2 (Hulu) — Sept. 4 – Loree

Hulu’s soapy drama series “Tell Me Lies” is back just in time for the back-to-school season. After the Season 1 finale saw Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) implode their already toxic relationship, Season 2 will pick up with the couple broken up, with Lucy resolving over the summer to shake off the drama as she returns to college. As expected, it won’t be that simple, and the exes enter a new type of toxic entanglement as they refuse to let their history go. Season 2 will also dive back into the friend group’s drama as well as introduce a new love interest for Lucy played by “The Descendants” and “Gossip Girl” reboot alum Thomas Doherty. — Loree Seitz

“Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist” (Peacock) — Sept. 5

Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson and Taraji P. Henson star in the new Peacock series “Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist.” The limited series is based on the acclaimed true crime podcast “Fight Night” by iHeartPodcasts, Doghouse Pictures and Will Packer Media. Set in Atlanta, the show chonicles how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight led to an underground heist that changed his life for good. The series is created and written by Shaye Ogbonna, who also wrote for “Penguin,” “The Chi” and “God’s Country.” — Tess Patton

“The Perfect Couple” (Netflix) — Sept. 5

If you missed your fix of murder and betrayal in the backdrop of an uber rich family with a laundry lists of scandalous secrets this summer, Netflix’s “The Perfect Couple” is sure to scratch that “Big Little Lies” or “The White Lotus” itch — especially as it stars the queen of the genre, Nicole Kidman. Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel of the same name, the Netflix series features an all-star cast that also includes Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning and Jack Reynor, among others. Hewson stars as Amelia Sacks, who is about to marry into a buttoned up Nantucket family, that is, until a member of the wedding party washes up dead the morning of the wedding. As a murder investigation takes over the town, Amelia finds herself at odds with the family’s matriarch (Kidman) and the rest of the family, including her fiancé, as she seeks justice. — LS

“Universal Basic Guys” (Fox) — Sept. 8

Fox is expanding its Animation Domination lineup with a new show from Adam and Craig Malamut. “Universal Basic Guys” revolves around two brothers, Mark and Hank Hoagies (Adam Malamut), who both lose their jobs to automation. When they’re given $3,000 a month thanks to a new basic income program, they start to devote their free time to finding purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed. The upcoming animated series also stars Fred Armisen, Ally Maki and Talia Genevieve. — KC

“How to Die Alone” (Hulu) — Sept. 13

If your fall is full of spooky movies and dramatic shows, Natasha Rothwell’s “How to Die Alone” will be the perfect, heartwarming chaser. Rothwell, who created and executive produced the series, stars as Mel, a down-on-her-luck 30-something airport worker who never gave herself a real shot at living. After coming face-to-face with her own mortality, she embraces the life she was given and changes it how she sees fit. The feel-good series also stars Conrad Ricamora, Jocko Sims and KeiLyn Durrel Jones. — LS

“Three Women” (Starz) — Sept. 13

The path “Three Women” took to its premiere is almost as emotionally stressful as its central premise. After being filmed for Showtime, which decided not to air the completed series, the drama was picked up by Starz. Based on the book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo, “Three Women” centers around Gia (Shailene Woodley), a writer who’s actively searching for her book. While examining sex and sexuality, she finds compelling stories in three different women: Sloane (DeWanda Wise), a sexually adventurous wife in an open relationship; Lina (Betty Gilpin), a woman desperate for affection who’s trapped in a loveless marriage; and Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), a young woman whose first experience with romance or sex happens with her high school English teacher. Equal parts vulnerable and daring, “Three Women” stands as a rarely-explored deep dive into the complexities of female sexuality and desire. — KC

“Tulsa King” Season 2 (Paramount+) — Sept. 15

Dwight “The General” Manfredi (played effortlessly by Sylvester Stallone), the New York hood who, upon being released from prison is sent to start a new racket in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is back. And we couldn’t be happier. At the end of the first season, Dwight was arrested, but promotional materials have already shown that he is out pretty quickly and back to his old ways. It’s a little bit like Terence Winter, the “Sopranos” veteran who seemingly left the series before season 2 started production, only to be pulled back into the ”Tulsa King” orbit. (He wrote or co-wrote 7 of the 10 episodes this season.) What’s especially exciting is that Stallone has co-written the first and final episode this year. You know, the man who wrote “Rocky”! “Tulsa King” has survived a writers’ strike, actors’ strike, reports from the set about Stallone’s questionable behavior, and the galactic expansion of Taylor Sheridan’s television empire. Get ready for it. — Drew Taylor

“High Potential” (ABC) — Sept. 17

If you missed Dee in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” or can’t get enough of Kaitlin Olson in “Hacks,” the actress will soon lead her own TV show with ABC’s “High Potential.” Based on French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI),” the hourlong comedy-drama stars Olson as Morgan, a single mom with an exceptional mind whose intellectual need to solve problems has led to instability in her personal and professional life. When a janitor gig gives Morgan the chance to solve a crime, the local police force pursues a partnership that puts her perceptive intuition to good use. The series also stars Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb and Judy Reyes. — LS

“American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” (FX) — Sept. 17

Ryan Murphy’s TV empire expands with another FX anthology series, this time set within the dramatic world of American sports. The first installment stars Josh Andrés Rivera (“West Side Story”) as the titular NFL player Aaron Hernandez, chronicling his meteoric rise in the sport to become a New England Patriots superstar, and his scandalous downfall following his arrest and conviction for the murder of Odin Lloyd. The 10-episode limited series explores how Aaron’s upbringing, identity and internal turmoil led to his tragic fall from grace. The show also stars, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lindsay Mendez, Tony Yazbeck, Jake Cannavale, Catfish Jean, Jaylen Barron, Tammy Blanchard, Ean Castellanos, Thomas Sadoski, Norbert Leo Butz, Kwadarrius Smith and Casey Sullivan. — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

“Agatha All Along” (Disney+) — Sept. 18

Fans first met Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha back in “WandaVision,” as a powerful witch determined to steal Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) powers for herself. But in the end, Wanda turned the tables on her, trapping Agatha in her Westview persona of nosy neighbor Agnes and without powers. But, now that Wanda is seemingly gone, Agatha is free of her spell and determined to get her power back. That means forming a coven apparently, with Sasheer Zamata, Aubrey Plaza, Patti Lupone, Ali Ahn, Joe Locke and Debra Jo Rupp. As Lupone’s character notes in the trailer, no witch “in her right mind” would join Agatha’s coven — then again, Agatha’s not looking for people in their right mind. What could go wrong? — Andi Ortiz

“The Golden Bachelorette” (ABC) — Sept. 18

ABC introduced the first ever “Golden Bachelor” last fall, and it quickly became an immediate sensation and ratings hit with “Bachelor” nation and beyond. What captivated audiences even more than Gerry Turner’s journey for love was the compassion displayed by the 22 senior women, who could be seen helping each other prepare for dates or playing “Never Have I Ever” over pints of ice cream. Now, one of those beloved women — Joan Vassos — is embarking on her own love story. The 61-year-old will date 24 men in their late 50s and 60s, including Mark Anderson, the father of “Bachelor” royalty Kelsey Anderson, who got engaged to Joey Graziadei during his season of “The Bachelor.” — LS

“The Penguin” (HBO) — Sept. 19

Spinning out of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” and taking place shortly after the film’s conclusion, “The Penguin” puts Colin Farrel back into his unrecognizable makeup to expand the world of Gotham City’s seedy underbelly. He’s joined by Cristin Milioti as his character Oswald Cobblepot – aka The Penguin – tries to take control of Gotham’s underworld in the wake of The Riddler’s attack on the city. For fans waiting for the next Batman film, the HBO series also bridges the gap between the two, making it even more required viewing. — Jacob Bryant

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix) — Sept. 19

On the evening of Aug. 20, 1989, Lyle Menendez called 9-1-1 as his brother screamed in the background and told authorities that his parents had been murdered. Thus began one of the most discussed cases of the ‘90s, which has come to set the tone for how true crime is discussed and consumed even now. As the prosecution argued the brothers killed their parents to inherit their vast fortune, the defense countered that the already-rich siblings actually did so in self-defense, after suffering through a lifetime of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The second season after 2022’s “Monster — Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” stars Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle and Erik, respectively, as well as Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as parents José and Kitty Menendez. As is the case with “Dahmer,” this Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan drama will ask viewers to question who the real monsters are in this real-life horror story. — KC

“Twilight of the Gods” (Netflix) — Sept. 19

Gird your loins, Zack Snyder’s first adult animated series for Netflix is upon us. “Twilight of the Gods,” co-created by Snyder, Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco, is inspired by Norse mythology, with dueling gods, giants and humans spilling blood and sharing beds. (The first episode features, among other things, a graphic cunnilingus scene and an action set piece that sees Thor killing a bunch of children — we’re a long way from goofy Chris Hemsworth territory.) The series follows a group of humans who go on a quest to kill one of the gods and the voice cast includes Sylvia Hoeks, Pilou Asbæk, John Noble, Peter Stormare, Jamie Chung and Corey Stoll. The beautiful, stylized animation was provided by French studio Xilam, who bring all manner of perversity to eye-popping life. (This project feels particularly indebted to Snyder’s north star, John Boorman’s “Excalibur.”) There was originally an animated spinoff of Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” planned for Netflix. That project was unfortunately canceled after much planning. But “Twilight of the Gods” should scratch that itch. It’s everything you could possibly want from a Zack Snyder animated series and much more. It will also hold you over until the next iteration of “Primal” appears. Or at least quench your thirst for blood. — DT

“From” Season 3 (MGM+) — Sept. 22

Tucked away on MGM+ with “Challengers” is one of the best horror shows you’re probably not watching. Entering its third season this fall, “From” is a completely addicting, spooky little mystery box that balances its endless questions with satisfying answers and a town full of fascinating characters stuck in rustic hell. Harrold Perrineau stars as Boyd Stevens, the de-facto Sheriff and leadership figure of a little side-road town that traps anyone who enters — and has an infestation of monsters that come out at night, ripping the townspeople apart whenever they get a chance. And that’s just the start of the weird stuff. It’s got a great concept, a Stephen King-like small-town Americana horror vibe and a compelling set of mysteries befitting the “Lost” pedigree of the behind-the-scenes team, all punctuated by moments of shocking gore that never lose their power to send a sharp shock down your spine. — Haleigh Foutch

“Rescue: HI-Surf” (Fox) — Sept. 22

Can’t get enough action-packed rescue shows? This one follows lifeguards in Hawaii who monitor the North Shore of O’ahu, the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. We’re expecting a Hawaiian twist on (former) Fox series “9-1-1,” and you’ll recognize cast regular Arielle Kebbel for playing firefighter Lucy Donato on “9-1-1.” The show is from “ER” creator John Wells and executive producer/writer Matt Kester of TNT’s “Animal Kingdom.” It will premiere in a special post-football timeslot on Sunday, Sept. 22, before going to its regular time Mondays starting Sept. 23. — Sharon Knolle

“Matlock” (CBS) — Sept. 22

The beloved legal drama is returning to TV — this time led by the incomparable Kathy Bates. While there’s not too much of a link between the original “Matlock” series and CBS’ reboot, the new drama series follows Matlock (Bates), who uses her unassuming demeanor to snag a job at a prestigious law firm, where she enters a strange dynamic with the firm’s top lawyers (Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter and Beau Bridges) — who are also entangled through familial and romantic ties. Matlock navigates the sensitive relationships and works to get into the good graces of her boss, Olympia (Marshall) as works to expose corruption from the inside. “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman EPs the series. After its post-football debut on Sept. 22, the show will settle into its regular timeslot Oct. 17. — LS

“Brilliant Minds” (NBC) — Sept. 23

Inspired by the life and work of author and physician Oliver Sacks, “Brilliant Minds” centers on neurologist Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and his interns as they solve the mystery of the human mind, while navigating their own relationships and mental health. Dr. Wolf struggles with face blindness, a rare condition that enables him to understand his patient’s in a unique way, and opens up the minds of his colleagues. Also starring Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears and Donna Murphy, “Brilliant Minds” is created, written and executive produced by Michael Grassi (“Riverdale,” “Katy Keene”), with Greg Berlanti also serving as an EP. — LS

“Penelope” (Netflix) — Sept. 24

Have you ever felt the urge to leave it all behind? Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn’s fascinating new indie series explores that idea through the eyes of a teenage girl. After seemingly hearing the call from the wild, Penelope (Megan Stott) decides to say goodbye to her parents and regular life and build a new one while hitchhiking around America. The young adult series was produced independently and later sold to Netflix for U.S. distribution. It also stars Austin Abrams, Krisha Fairchild and Rhenzy Feliz. — JAB

“Grotesquerie” (FX) — Sept. 25

Tis the season for new Ryan Murphy shows. Created by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, this FX horror drama stars Niecy Nash as Detective Lois Tryon. As more and more disturbing crimes begin to unfold in her small community, Lois begins to suspect the horror may actually be more personal than she thinks. To try and balance her complicated home life with this upsetting case, she partners with Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a local nun and journalist for the Catholic Guardian. As the two work together, they find themselves spun tighter into a sinister web that provides more questions than answers. In addition to Nash and Diamond, “Grotesquerie” stars Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin and Travis Kelce in one of his first acting roles. — KC

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix) — Sept. 26

If you’re needing a fun story about unlikely love then Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” has you covered. The series stars Kristen Bell as a “Call Her Daddy”-esque podcast host who’s unlucky in love, and Adam Brody as a rabbi who’s looking for something more than the relationships he’s been given. Despite all the odds, and many urgings from the friends and family on both sides, the two make for an excellent pair and their chemistry onscreen is a perfect way to enter the Fall TV season in style. — JB

“Doctor Odyssey” (ABC) —Sept. 26

We expect “Love Boat”-esque romances and a “9-1-1” level of disasters on this new ABC series from Ryan Murphy Productions. Joshua Jackson stars as Dr. Max Bankman, who’s hired to keep the wealthy passengers of a luxury cruise ship happy and healthy. Of course, that’s easier said than done on the open seas, which opens up so many possibilities for things to go wrong. The drama anchors Thursday nights on ABC along with another Murphy production, “9-1-1” and medical staple “Grey’s Anatomy,” now in its 21st season. The captain of the ship is none other than “Miami Vice” and “Knives Out” star Don Johnson, while the supporting cast includes Phillipa Soo of “Hamilton” fame and Sean Teale of Netflix’s “Who Killed Erin Carter?” All aboard! — SK

“Saturday Night Live” Season 50 (NBC) — Sept. 28

On Oct. 11, 1975, NBC made history by airing the first episode of a late night sketch show called “Saturday Night Live.” Fifty years later, NBC is about to do it again with the 50th season of its comedy staple. Little is known about this upcoming season other than Maya Rudolph will be returning to play Kamala Harris and that Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney are no longer part of the cast. But if it’s anything like the series’ 40th anniversary, fans can expect surprise appearances from beloved alumni, celebrity cameos and big musical guests. This upcoming historic season will then culminate with a three-hour celebratory special retrospective, which is set to air Feb. 16, 2025. — KC

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Book of Carol” (AMC and AMC+) — Sept. 29

Setting aside the unseemly punctuation gymnastics of a title intent on impossible-to-miss franchise branding, the second season of “The Walking Dead’s” Daryl Dixon spinoff promises an emotional punch with the return of Melissa McBride as OG character Carol. The series was originally envisioned to feature the fan-favorite pair before McBride temporarily opted out, and now, we finally get to see one of the most tender relationships in the long-running series take the spotlight. That approach worked out very well for the Rick and Michonne-centric “The Ones Who Live,” and the first season of “Daryl Dixon” brought its own quieter spin on the zombie apocalypse. If “Book of Carol” can hold onto that signature wavelength while digging into the dynamic between these two beloved characters, it has the potential to be one of the franchise’s most rewarding efforts to date. — HF

“Joan” (The CW) — Oct. 2

Prepare for a more serious and prestigious side of The CW. Created by Anna Symon for ITVX and the American broadcaster, this series stars Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) as Joan Hannington, a woman who became Britain’s most notorious diamond thief. The six-part crime drama will follow Joan’s transformation from housewife and mother, to petty offender, to diamond thief and finally to one of the preeminent criminal masterminds of the 1980s. The upcoming series also stars Frank Dillane, Laura Aikman, Alex Blake, Kirsty J. Curtis and Gershwyn Eustache Jr. and is an adaptation of Hannington’s 2004 memoir “I Am What I Am: The True Story of Britain’s Most Notorious Jewel Thief.” — KC

“Heartstopper” Season 3 (Netflix) — Oct. 3

The beloved Netflix series will resume the love story between Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) as they continue to solidify their feelings for one another, with Season 2 leaving off just before the pair could muster up the courage to say “I love you.” As the friends grow up, “Heartstopper” Season 3 will dive into some more mature themes as well, including Charlie’s mental health struggles, sex and the group’s hopes for university. Season 3 also adds Jonathan Bailey (“Fellow Travelers,” “Bridgerton,” “Wicked”), Hayley Atwell (“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Captain America: The First Avenger”) and Eddie Marsan (“Happy-Go-Lucky,” “Franklin”). — LS

“Trivial Pursuit” (The CW) — Oct. 3

The CW is jumping into the world of game shows this fall with two new series: “Trivial Pursuit” and “Scrabble.” Hosted by LeVar Burton, “Trivial Pursuit” reimagines the question-filled classic as a giant board game. At 9 p.m. ET/PT on Mondays, contestants battle it out over a range of categories in order to win wedges to beat each other to the center. The victor then has to race against the clock for the jackpot. This new game show will be preceded by the Raven-Symoné-hosted “Scrabble.” Each episode follows contestants as they battle it out over a giant game board to prove who’s the master wordsmith. — KC

“Superman & Lois” Season 4 (The CW) — Oct. 7

The final season of “Superman & Lois” hits The CW in October and brings the era of DC Comics television to an official end on the channel. The final season is putting its own spin on the famous “Death of Superman” comic book arc, with Clark presumed dead after his battle with Doomsday. Jordan’s inherited Kryptonian powers come into bloom just in time for him to take the battle to Michael Cudlitz’s Lex Luthor, while the world remains split on whether Superman is really dead or not. — JB

“Citizen Nation” (PBS) — Oct. 8

Ever get nostalgic for your middle school civics bee? Well, this PBS four-part docuseries follows teenagers as they compete in the nation’s largest civics competition, “We the People.” High school students from across the country with diverse upbringings and political backgrounds grapple with questions of democracy and what it means to be civil. In an election year, this docuseries highlights the definition of democracy for a new generation. – TP

“Abbott Elementary” Season 4 (ABC) — Oct. 9

Broadcast TV’s most lauded show will return for its fourth season this fall — and will be diving into uncharted territory. After hitting the breaks on Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) ahead of last season, the Season 3 finale re-opened the door for their romance as the pair shared a kiss that Brunson told TheWrap marked a “cognitive decision” for both characters. If our guess is correct, Season 4 will see Janine and Gregory navigate their budding relationship in and out of school alongside their teacher pals, played by the beloved Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and Janelle James, who we’re sure will be up to antics of their own. — LS

“Teacup” (Peacock) — Oct. 10

Horror maestro James Wan brings us this intriguing looking series about neighbors in rural Georgia who must work together to survive a mysterious threat… something that requires them to wear gas masks, as we see in the first trailer. It’s based on the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon. Scott Speedman of “Animal Kingdom” and “Handmaid’s Tale” Yvonne Strahovski star. — SK

“Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft” (Netflix) — Oct. 10

Netflix is taking a shot at the “Tomb Raider” franchise as part of its continuing expansion into video game adaptations. “The Legend of Lara Croft” takes place after the events of the 2018 video game “Shadow of the Tomb Raider.” Focusing on Lara Croft’s past as well as her interpersonal relationships, it bridges the gap between the reboot trilogy and the original series of games. The upcoming animated series comes from Tasha Huo, known for her work on “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” and stars Hayley Atwell as the iconic action heroine. — KC

“Disclaimer” (Apple TV+) — Oct. 11

The mystery at the center of Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón’s TV debut plays like a prestigious telenovela, peeling away the truth while also ridding viewers of their own biases. Cate Blanchett stars as a world-renowned documentary filmmaker, known for unmasking her high-profile subjects’ darkest secrets, whose life starts to unravel after learning a terrible moment from her own past is at risk of going public in a new novel. The show keeps you guessing up to the last minute, making for a must-watch binge for the fall. Along with Blanchett, the star-studded cast includes Kevin Kline, Lesley Manville, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Louis Partridge and HoYeon Jung. — JAB

“NCIS: Origins” (CBS) — Oct. 14

The “NCIS” universe is going retro with its latest spinoff! The 90s-set “Origins” takes viewers to the early days of the NIS, following as Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) joins the organization as a special agent following the death of his wife. Led by beloved franchise character Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid), the new series chronicles as Gibbs finds his place within the new team with a mix of procedural elements and character development. The show, executive produced by Sean and Mark Harmon, also stars Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Caleb Martin Foote and Diany Rodriguez. Mark Harmon serves as narrator. It is set to air right after its flagship series “NCIS,” which has a tense cliffhanger to solve in the Season 22 premiere involving Katrina Law’s Jessica Knight. — JAB

“Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” (Prime Video) — Oct. 16

Travis Kelce will make his game show hosting debut this fall for the reimagined spinoff of “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?”. The new game show puts a new twist on the classic format. Each episode, an adult contestant will rely on a classroom full of celebrities to help them answer elementary-level questions for a $100,000 cash prize. Contestants can phone one of their celebrity school friends for help or to even “cheat.” Some guests confirmed to be participating on the show’s first season are Nikki Glaser, Lala Kent and Ron Funches. The first three episodes will premiere on Oct, 16 on Prime Video with weekly releases to follow. — TP

“Shrinking” Season 2 (Apple TV+) — Oct. 16

“Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence has brought back his dark therapy comedy “Shrinking” for a second season on Apple TV+. At the center of the series is Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel), a therapist who is getting over the death of his wife Tia (Lilan Bowden). As he sorts through his own grief, he becomes more dedicated to helping shape out his whacky clients’ lives while he sorts through his own personal drama. In the midst of it, he relies on his village: His next door neighbor Liz (Christa Miller), his coworker Gaby (Jessica Williams) and his bestie Michael Urie. Last season, the show ended with a cliffhanger — pun intended — as his client Grace (Heidi Gardner) pushed her abusive boyfriend off a cliff. — Raquel “Rocky” Harris

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” (CBS) — Oct. 17

“Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” fans, it’s your time to shine — again. The Chuck Lorre-created franchise will debut a new spinoff series when “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” comes to CBS this fall. As the title reveals, the comedy will follow married couple Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment), whose unconventional love story was introduced in “Young Sheldon,” as they navigate parenthood and marriage. Picking up months after tragedy struck the Cooper family and Sheldon headed off to college, the new show will see the return of “Young Sheldon” favorites while transitioning to see Georgie and Many in a new environment as they live alongside Mandy’s parents, played by Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso. — LS

“Happy’s Place” (NBC) — Oct. 18

Reba McEntire is making her return to sitcoms with “Happy’s Place” with a cast and creative team that is sure to please “Reba” fans. The country music legend will reunite with costar Melissa Peterman as well as “Reba” EPs Kevin Abbott, Mindy Schultheis, Michael Hanel and Julie Abbott, this time in the setting of a restaurant that McEntire’s character inherits from her father. It isn’t until she takes over running the restaurant in the wake of her father’s death that she realizes she has an unexpected business partner in 20-something half-sister Isabella, played by Belissa Escobedo (“Blue Beetle,” “The Baker and the Beauty”). The show shares Friday nights on NBC this fall with a new season of “Lopez vs Lopez.” — LS

“Hysteria!” (Peacock) — Oct. 18

“Modern Family” star Julie Bowen has a different kind of suburban headache in this series set amidst 1989’s “Satanic Panic:” There’s a demon in her microwave! Or so it would seem from the trailer, which promises the laughs of “Ghosbusters” and the heavy metal mayhem of “Stranger Things.” The cast includes “True Blood” star Anna Camp,“Evil Dead” icon Bruce Campbell and Garret Dillahunt of “Army of the Dead” and “Ambulance.” It’s from Matthew Scott Kane, whose past credits include “Stitchers” and “American Horror Story.” — SK

“What We Do in the Shadows” Season 6 (FX) — Oct. 21

After five seasons and too many bloody shenanigans to count, “What We Do in the Shadows” is coming to an end. Starring Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal, this FX comedy started with a group of vampire roommates who were supposed to take over the new world but sort of forgot once they hit Staten Island. It’s been a wild five seasons filled with cursed hats, vampiric nightclubs, spooky houses, werewolves and grotesque experiments, and it’s all set to come to an end with this sixth and final season. Don’t be sad the vampire mockumentary is ending. Be happy Jackie Daytona happened in the first place. — KC

“Before” (Apple TV+) — Oct. 25

Billy Crystal is set to executive produce and star in a new 10-episode psychological thriller for Apple TV+ from Sara Thorp (“The Bounty Hunter”). The actor and comedian, who’s best known for light-hearted roles in “When Harry Met Sally,” “City Slickers” and “Monsters Inc,” will portray child psychiatrist Eli, who encounters a troubled young boy named Noah (Jacobi Jupe) after recently losing his wife, Lynn (Judith Light). As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens, sparking haunting memories and unearthing unsettling secrets about the past. Rounding out the ensemble cast is Rosie Perez, Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh. — Lucas Manfredi

“Somebody Somewhere” Season 3 (HBO) — Oct. 27

“Somebody Somewhere” remains a standout series that more TV lovers should be watching. Comedian Bridget Everett leads the cast of this critical darling as Sam, a woman facing a midlife crisis as she returns to her hometown of Manhattan, Kansas, following the death of her sister. Dysfunctional family dynamics, hilarious friendships and a lot of heart populate this show, which is set to end with its third season airing this fall. It’s not too late to enjoy the genius of this show from Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen. — JAB

“Buy It Now” (Prime Video) — Oct. 30

Look out “Shark Tank”! Comedian JB Smoove is set to host “Buy It Now,” a new Prime Video series from Studio Lambert and Amazon MGM Studios where seasoned and budding entrepreneurs pitch their innovative product ideas to win a spot in the tech giant’s Buy It Now store featured on Amazon.com and within the Prime App. Standing in their way is a live studio audience of 100 everyday customers as well as a panel of experts, who will need convincing to fall in love with their products and decide which entrepreneur will be awarded a cash prize based on their pitch, ingenuity, and creativity. Viewers at home will be able to participate through an interactive experience that will allow them to shop for the products featured on the show directly from their devices as they watch. — LM

“The Diplomat” Season 2 (Netflix) — Oct. 31

The Keri Russell-led political thriller will return for its second season this fall, with its new installment promising to amp up the drama. The first season introduced Russell as diplomat Kate Wyler, who was unexpectedly appointed as US ambassador to the UK, prompting her to move to London alongside her husband and fellow career diplomat, Hal (Rufus Sewell). After Kate was called up to defuse a terrorist situation as a British aircraft carrier was blown up, Season 1 concludes with the shocking revelation that the call was coming from inside the house, with British PM Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) instigating the order. Just as dramatic was the car explosion at the end of Season 1, which left Hal and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler) in peril. Not only will Season 2 explore the aftermath of the explosion — and Kate’s discovery — but it will also add Allison Janney into the mix as she joins the show as Vice President Grace Penn. — LS

“The Franchise” (HBO) — October

HBO is bringing superhero movie fans inside how the sausage gets made in “The Franchise,” a new comedy from Emmy-winners Armando Iannucci (“Veep”) and Jon Brown (“Succession”) and Oscar-winner Sam Mendes (“1917,” “Skyfall”). Himesh Patel leads a ragtag crew for an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. Rounding out the rest of the cast is Marvel stars Richard E. Grant and Daniel Brühl, as well as Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein and Isaac Powell. — LM

“The Day of the Jackal” (Peacock) — Nov. 7

Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch are going head-to-head in Peacock’s “Day of the Jackal,” a British drama adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s and subsequent award-winning 1973 film. Redmayne portrays the unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee and never looks the same way twice. He meets his match when his latest kill triggers a cat-and-mouse chase across Europe by Lynch’s Bianca, a tenacious British Intelligence officer, leaving behind destruction. Joining the pair are Úrsula Corberó as Nuria, with Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florisa Kamara rounding out the supporting cast — LM

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) — Nov. 10

It’s positively insane that one of the most popular series on television last aired a new episode on January 1, 2023. But “Yellowstone,” Taylor Sheridan’s thrilling modern western that chronicles a family fighting to protect their hugely coveted parcel of Montana land, has been embroiled in high stakes behind-the-scenes drama. When the series comes back for six new episodes this fall (technically the back half of season 5), it will do so without Kevin Costner, as patriarch John Dutton III, who left the show over scheduling concerns and a very public falling out with Sheridan over the star’s commitment to his own western saga “Horizon.” What this season will look and, more importantly, feel like, remains shrouded in mystery. But the next iteration of the franchise, “The Madison,” has begun casting with, so far, no performers from the flagship series. It’s just a thrill to have “Yellowstone” back, with or without Costner. We will be cherishing these six episodes, as the fate of the main show remains uncertain with reports of a potential Season 6. Hey, “Yellowstone” is known for its shocking deaths and abrupt twists after all. — DT

“St. Denis Medical” (NBC) — Nov. 12

Mockumentary-style comedies are nothing new on TV, but NBC’s “St. Denis Medical” managed to make the concept feel fresh, with an added dose of endless laughter. Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier and Alison Tolman lead the ensemble cast of the new series from creators Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, which follows the overworked staff fo a fictional hospital in Oregon. Though medical dramas have been more prevalent in recent years, “St. Denis” proves there’s plenty of hilarity to be found in the world of doctors, nurses and their supervisors. Let’s not let this masterpiece get lost in the broadcast TV wasteland. — JAB

“Bad Sisters” Season 2 (Apple TV+) — Nov. 13

Apple TV+ keeps collecting hidden gems, but “Bad Sisters” remains a creative tour de force. Though the show seemed to write the perfect ending in Season 1, creators Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer are back with a new batch of episodes this fall. The eight-episode Season 2 picks up two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband, and the Garvey sisters have moved on from the traumatic event. But when secrets start to come into the surface, they must work together to uncover if there’s a traitor in their midst. Along with Horgan, the sisters return played by Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson. — JAB

“Cross” (Prime Video) — Nov. 14

In the upcoming Prime Video thriller series “Cross,” Aldis Hodge stars as Alex Cross, a detective and psychologist who analyzes the minds of killers and their victims, which guides him on his journey to capturing criminals. Hodge pulls double duty for “Cross,” as he also serves as a producer for the series. “Cross” is based on the bestselling Alex Cross book series. Morgan Freeman was the first to portray the character Alex Cross in the two films “Kiss the Girls” and “Along Came a Spider.” — RH

“Silo” Season 2 (Apple TV+) — Nov. 15

The Apple TV+ dystopian sci-fi adaptation “Silo” is so good, and fans who tuned into the finale last fall have been waiting with bated breath to see how that cliffhanger unfurls. What’s outside the silo? Who’s outside the silo? While Season 1 unpacked many of the mysteries within this story, there’s far more to answer in Season 2 as the scope of the show expands. Based on a series of novels, the story takes place in a world in which humanity lives underground in a giant silo. The landscape above is desolate. Society functions like a machine, everyone serving their purpose. Rebecca Ferguson is the ultimate reluctant hero, an engineer on the lowest level who, by a twist of fate, is named sheriff and summoned to the upper levels where she discovers conspiracy after conspiracy. Now she’s… well if you haven’t watched, we won’t spoil it. Suffice it to say we’re excited. — Adam Chitwood

“Landman” (Paramount+) — Nov. 17

The sun never sets on the Taylor Sheridan empire. “Landman” is his latest endeavor. Based on “Boomtown,” a Texas Monthly podcast from 2019, “Landman” stars Billy Bob Thornton as a crisis executive at an oil company. The series, according to the official synopsis, is “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.” If that doesn’t sound like peak Taylor Sheridan, we don’t know what does. Also cause for excitement? The ridiculously starry supporting cast includes Ali Larter, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, Michael Peña and James Jordan. Stop drilling. You’ve struck oil. — DT

“Interior Chinatown” (Hulu) — Nov. 19

Prepare to get meta. Jimmy O. Yang (“Love Hard,” “The Monkey King”) stars as Willis Wu, a character stuck in the background of a police procedural series titled “Black & White.” As he goes through the motions of his on-screen job working at a restaurant in Chinatown and longing for more, he witnesses a crime that uncovers his family’s hidden past and brings him into the spotlight. The show is based on Charles Yu’s book of the same name, with Yu serving as creator and EP, and Taika Waititi directed the pilot. Ronny Chieng, Chloe Bennett, Sullivan Jones and Lisa Gilroy also star. — LS

“Outlander” Season 7 Part 2 (Starz) — Nov. 22

The penultimate season of Starz’ mega-hit historical romance “Outlander” returns this fall, setting the stage for the visceral, steamy series’ big farewell. It’s been more than a year since the first half of Season 7 debuted, but the punishing mid-season Droughtlander is almost over. With eight new episodes to set the stage for the end to Claire and Jamie’s epic story, Part 2 of Season 7 finds the Frasers and MacKenzies fighting to find their way back to each other, while Claire and Jamie head back to Scotland for the first time since Season 3. — HF

“Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 3 (Max)

“Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 3 (Max) — November

If you’ve already finished rewatching “Girls” and “Sex and the City,” your Gen Z girls are back for “Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 3. Season 2 closed out on a dramatic note, with Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) seeing Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) kissing Canaan and then abruptly changing her living arrangements, while Bela (Amrit Kaur) put in paperwork to transfer schools. While Leighton won’t be as present after Reneé Rapp dropped down to a recurring character this season, we’ll hopefully see the fallout of Leighton coming out to her dad and dropping Kappa. Plus, Season 3 will introduce several new faces in transfer student Kacey (Gracie Lawrence) and first-year international student Taylor (Mia Rodgers), who Rodgers describes as “queer and proud.” — LS

Ted Danson in “A Man on the Inside.” (Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

“A Man on the Inside” (Netflix) — November

Mike Schur and Ted Danson teamed up again to create a new Netflix comedy series. “The Good Place” creator based his latest multicam comedy series on ​​the 2021 Oscar-nominated documentary “The Mole Agent.” Danson plays Charles, a retired man who discovers a new passion when he agrees to be a mole in a secret investigation. The eight-episode series, originally titled “A Classic Spy,” will debut on Netflix in November. — TP

“Dune: Prophecy” (HBO) — November

Warner Bros. first foray into a fully original story set in Frank Hubert’s world of “Dune” hits HBO in November. “Dune: Prophecy” takes place 10,000 years before Paul Atreides’ rise on Arrakis and follows a pair of Harkonnen sisters that establish the mysterious Bene Gesserit group to attempt to make the galaxy a safer place — or at least a place molded to their image. If you’re craving a deeper dive into the lore of “Dune,” then this prequel series is likely to give you what you’re searching for and more. — JB

“Finding Mr. Christmas” (Hallmark+) — Fall

As Hallmark expands its programming to include unscripted series, its fall slate will include its first competition series “Finding Mr. Christmas,” which is exactly what you would expect from a Hallmark reality show. Hosted by Hallmark leading man Jonathan Bennett and featuring Melissa Peterman as a judge, “Finding Mr. Christmas” invites 10 hopeful men striving to win the prize of becoming the leading man in a 2024 Hallmark Channel holiday movie. To win the title of “Mr. Christmas,” contestants must prove both their acting skills and their festive spirits. — LS