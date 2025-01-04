Palm Springs International Film Festival 2025 Red Carpet: Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Mikey Madison and More | Photos

The 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival kicked off Friday at the Palm Springs Convention Center

Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, Ariana Grande, Mikey Madison and Colman Domingo at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival (Credit: Getty Images)
The 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival kicked off Friday at the Palm Springs Convention Center to celebrate the year’s very best in film and performance. 

The Friday night gala had some of the industry’s boldest names — and awards season frontrunners — in attendance and hitting the red carpet.

Among the 2025 honorees are the cast of “Emilia Perez” (including Karla Sofia Goascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramirez) for the fest’s Vanguard Award; Colman Domingo (“Sing Sing”) for its Spotlight Award; Mikey Madison (“Anora”) for its Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress; the cast of “Conclave” for its Ensemble Performance Award; Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”) for its Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor; Nicole Kidman (“Babygirl”) for its International Star Award; Angelina Jolie (“Maria”) for its Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress; Kieran Culkin (“A Real Pain”) for its Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor; Timothée Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”) for its Chairman’s Award; Ariana Grande (“Wicked”) for its Rising Star Award; and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune: Part Two”) for its Visionary Award. 

The Palm Springs International Film Awards serve as a fundraising event for the Palm Springs International Film Society, a nonprofit organization devoted to promoting the art and science of film.

The 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival runs Jan. 2–Jan. 13. 

For TheWrap’s full red carpet gallery on the who’s who of attendees to the annual fest and awards fête, scroll below.

Monica Schipper/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo, actress, “Wicked”

Zoe Saldana
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Zoe Saldaña, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Timothée Chalamet
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet, actor, “Dune: Part Two”

Ariana Grande
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Ariana Grande, actress, “Wicked”

Selena Gomez
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Selena Gomez, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Monica Schipper/WireImage

Nicole Kidman, actress, “Baby Girl”

Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grand
Monica Schipper/WireImage

 Nicole Kidman, actress, “Baby Girl” and Ariana Grande, actress, “Wicked”

Angelina Jolie
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Angelina Jolie, actress, “Maria”

Zahara Marley Jolie, Angelina Jolie
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Angelina Jolie (R), actress, “Maria” and Zahara Marley Jolie

Demi Moore
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Demi Moore, actress, “The Substance

Édgar Ramírez
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Édgar Ramírez, actor, “Emilia Pérez”

Sharon Stone
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Sharon Stone, actress

Kieran Culkin
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Kieran Culkin, actor, “A Real Pain”

Ralph Fiennes
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Ralph Fiennes, actor, “Conclave”

Amy Adams
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Amy Adams, actress, “Nightbitch”

Isabella Rossellini
Monica Schipper/ WireImage

Isabella Rossellini, actress, “Conclave”

Adrien Brody
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Adrien Brody, actor, “The Brutalist”

Andrew Garfield
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Andrew Garfield, actor, “We Live in Time”

John Lithgow
Monica Schipper/WireImage

John Lithgow, actor, “Conclave”

Mikey Madison
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mikey Madison, actress, “Anora”

Jennifer Coolidge
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Jennifer Coolidge, actress, “Riff Raff”

Stanley Tucci
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Stanley Tucci, actor, “Conclave”

Colman Domingo
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Colman Domingo, actor, “Sing Sing”

Jesse Eisenberg
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg, actor, “A Real Pain”

Jamie Lee Curtis
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Jamie Lee Curtis, actress, “The Last Show Girl”

Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming, actor, “V13”

Denis Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Denis Villeneuve, director and Tanya Lapointe, producer, “Dune: Part Two”

Greg Kwedar
Kevin Winter/ Getty Images

Greg Kwedar, director, “Sing Sing”

Jon M. Chu
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Jon M. Chu, director, “Wicked”

Halina Reijn
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Halina Reijn, director, “Baby Girl”

More to come …

