Palm Springs International Film Festival 2025 Red Carpet: Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Mikey Madison and More | Photos

The 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival kicked off Friday at the Palm Springs Convention Center to celebrate the year’s very best in film and performance.

The Friday night gala had some of the industry’s boldest names — and awards season frontrunners — in attendance and hitting the red carpet.

Among the 2025 honorees are the cast of “Emilia Perez” (including Karla Sofia Goascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramirez) for the fest’s Vanguard Award; Colman Domingo (“Sing Sing”) for its Spotlight Award; Mikey Madison (“Anora”) for its Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress; the cast of “Conclave” for its Ensemble Performance Award; Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”) for its Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor; Nicole Kidman (“Babygirl”) for its International Star Award; Angelina Jolie (“Maria”) for its Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress; Kieran Culkin (“A Real Pain”) for its Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor; Timothée Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”) for its Chairman’s Award; Ariana Grande (“Wicked”) for its Rising Star Award; and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune: Part Two”) for its Visionary Award.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards serve as a fundraising event for the Palm Springs International Film Society, a nonprofit organization devoted to promoting the art and science of film.

The 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival runs Jan. 2–Jan. 13.

For TheWrap’s full red carpet gallery on the who’s who of attendees to the annual fest and awards fête, scroll below.

Monica Schipper/WireImage Cynthia Erivo, actress, “Wicked”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Zoe Saldaña, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Timothée Chalamet, actor, “Dune: Part Two”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Ariana Grande, actress, “Wicked”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Selena Gomez, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Nicole Kidman, actress, “Baby Girl”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Nicole Kidman, actress, “Baby Girl” and Ariana Grande, actress, “Wicked”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Angelina Jolie, actress, “Maria”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Angelina Jolie (R), actress, “Maria” and Zahara Marley Jolie

Monica Schipper/WireImage Demi Moore, actress, “The Substance“

Monica Schipper/WireImage Édgar Ramírez, actor, “Emilia Pérez”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Sharon Stone, actress

Monica Schipper/WireImage Kieran Culkin, actor, “A Real Pain”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Ralph Fiennes, actor, “Conclave”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Amy Adams, actress, “Nightbitch”

Monica Schipper/ WireImage Isabella Rossellini, actress, “Conclave”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Adrien Brody, actor, “The Brutalist”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Andrew Garfield, actor, “We Live in Time”

Monica Schipper/WireImage John Lithgow, actor, “Conclave”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Mikey Madison, actress, “Anora”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Jennifer Coolidge, actress, “Riff Raff”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Stanley Tucci, actor, “Conclave”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Colman Domingo, actor, “Sing Sing”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Jesse Eisenberg, actor, “A Real Pain”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Jamie Lee Curtis, actress, “The Last Show Girl”

Alan Cumming Alan Cumming, actor, “V13”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Denis Villeneuve, director and Tanya Lapointe, producer, “Dune: Part Two”

Kevin Winter/ Getty Images Greg Kwedar, director, “Sing Sing”

Monica Schipper/WireImage Jon M. Chu, director, “Wicked”

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images Halina Reijn, director, “Baby Girl”

