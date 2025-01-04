Palm Springs International Film Festival 2025 Red Carpet: Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Mikey Madison and More | Photos

The 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival kicked off Friday at the Palm Springs Convention Center to celebrate the year’s very best in film and performance.
The Friday night gala had some of the industry’s boldest names — and awards season frontrunners — in attendance and hitting the red carpet.
Among the 2025 honorees are the cast of “Emilia Perez” (including Karla Sofia Goascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramirez) for the fest’s Vanguard Award; Colman Domingo (“Sing Sing”) for its Spotlight Award; Mikey Madison (“Anora”) for its Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress; the cast of “Conclave” for its Ensemble Performance Award; Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”) for its Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor; Nicole Kidman (“Babygirl”) for its International Star Award; Angelina Jolie (“Maria”) for its Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress; Kieran Culkin (“A Real Pain”) for its Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor; Timothée Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”) for its Chairman’s Award; Ariana Grande (“Wicked”) for its Rising Star Award; and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune: Part Two”) for its Visionary Award.
The Palm Springs International Film Awards serve as a fundraising event for the Palm Springs International Film Society, a nonprofit organization devoted to promoting the art and science of film.
The 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival runs Jan. 2–Jan. 13.
For TheWrap’s full red carpet gallery on the who’s who of attendees to the annual fest and awards fête, scroll below.
Cynthia Erivo, actress, “Wicked”
Zoe Saldaña, actress, “Emilia Pérez”
Timothée Chalamet, actor, “Dune: Part Two”
Ariana Grande, actress, “Wicked”
Selena Gomez, actress, “Emilia Pérez”
Nicole Kidman, actress, “Baby Girl”
Nicole Kidman, actress, “Baby Girl” and Ariana Grande, actress, “Wicked”
Angelina Jolie, actress, “Maria”
Angelina Jolie (R), actress, “Maria” and Zahara Marley Jolie
Demi Moore, actress, “The Substance“
Édgar Ramírez, actor, “Emilia Pérez”
Sharon Stone, actress
Kieran Culkin, actor, “A Real Pain”
Ralph Fiennes, actor, “Conclave”
Amy Adams, actress, “Nightbitch”
Isabella Rossellini, actress, “Conclave”
Adrien Brody, actor, “The Brutalist”
Andrew Garfield, actor, “We Live in Time”
John Lithgow, actor, “Conclave”
Mikey Madison, actress, “Anora”
Jennifer Coolidge, actress, “Riff Raff”
Stanley Tucci, actor, “Conclave”
Colman Domingo, actor, “Sing Sing”
Jesse Eisenberg, actor, “A Real Pain”
Jamie Lee Curtis, actress, “The Last Show Girl”
Alan Cumming, actor, “V13”
Denis Villeneuve, director and Tanya Lapointe, producer, “Dune: Part Two”
Greg Kwedar, director, “Sing Sing”
Jon M. Chu, director, “Wicked”
Halina Reijn, director, “Baby Girl”
More to come …