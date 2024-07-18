Paramount Names Geoff Stier EVP of Production, Motion Picture Group

Geoff Stier will be joining Paramout Pictures as executive vice president of production, reporting to Motion Picture Group co-presidents Daria Cercek and Michael Ireland, the studio announced on Thursday.

“With his incredible track record for producing world-class entertainment, deep bench of industry relationships and impeccable taste, we’re thrilled to be bringing Geoff back into the fold at Paramount Pictures and know he’ll add immeasurable value to our team and theatrical slate,” Cercek and Ireland said in a statement to The Wrap.

Stier joins the studio from Showtime Networks, where he served as senior vice president of original programming, developing and supervising production on a number of critical and commercial successes including “Ripley” for Netflix, starring Andrew Scott and written and directed by Steven Zaillian (“Schindler’s List”); and the Showtime and Paramount + limited series “Fellow Travelers” starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey.

Prior to his time at Showtime, Stier was head of U.S. production for Fabula, developing features and television programming for Chilean director Pablo Larraín’s banner. From 2009-2017, Stier was executive vice president of production at Paramount Pictures, where he ushered critical and commercial feature films, including “True Grit,” “World War Z,” “The Big Short,” “Annihilation,” “Selma,” the two “Daddy’s Home” movies and many more. Before that, Stier served as senior vice president of production and development at Paramount Vantage, where he oversaw the production of films, including “Into the Wild,” “There Will Be Blood,” “Margot at the Wedding,” “Defiance” and more.

From 1992-2002, Stier served as a producer for Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella’s Mirage Enterprise. During his tenure, he was responsible for the development of Mirage’s feature slate, including “Up at the Villa” and “Poodle Springs,” as well as Ang Lee’s seven-time Oscar-nominated “Sense and Sensibility,” for which he served as an associate producer. While at Mirage, Stier was involved with numerous other films like Pollack’s “The Firm,” “Sabrina,” Minghella’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Cold Mountain” and more.

Before Mirage, Stier served as the Development & Public Affairs officer at his alma mater UCLA for six years, helping to develop new programs for the Film & Television Archive, including The Film Foundation with Martin Scorsese.