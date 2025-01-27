Patti LuPone revealed that “Agatha All Along” won’t be getting a Season 2, saying showrunner Jac Schaffer told her the fate of her character, Lilia Calderu, ahead of the show’s ending.

“There won’t be one,” LuPone told Bravo executive Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM podcast series “Andy Cohen Live.” “Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.’”

She continued, sharing that Schaffer’s reason for declining a second season for “Agatha All Along” was the same for when she rejected a Season 2 for “WandaVision.”

“[Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons,’” LuPone added. “She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of Wanda Vision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.”

TheWrap has reached out to Marvel and Schaffer, both of whom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LuPone’s Lilia Calderu died in Episode 7 of “Agatha All Along,” sacrificing herself to spare the lives of the members in her coven, the Salem Seven. The series wrapped up its first season on Oct. 30, 2024.

LuPone didn’t only spill the tea about “Agatha All Along” and “WandaVision,” she also shared details about her character in “And Just Like That.” The actress joins the series for Season 3, but no name for her role has been revealed.

“I’m Mario’s nemesis. I’m Sebastiano’s mom,” LuPone said, mentioning that she’ll be in two episodes and have scenes with new costar Sarah Jessica Parker. “I’m the Italian lover’s mom that challenges Mario.”

LuPone didn’t stop there, she also said she just wrapped up three episodes of “Palm Royale,” explaining that she didn’t get to spend any time for iconic actress Carol Burnett. However, she did cross paths with other cast member Ricky Martin.

“Actually, we crossed over in the makeup trailer. He’s the sweetest guy. I met him when he was doing ‘Evita,’” she explained, dropping in that Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose may star as “Evita,” news that DeBose shared earlier this year. The film will be a revival of Tim Rice and Lloyd Webber’s 1979 musical.

“And I think Ariana DeBose is going to play Evita. I wrote to her. I said, “Are you doing it? Fabulous.” I don’t know whether she signed her contract. I don’t know whether we’re talking out of turn, but I’ll be curious to see what he does now.”