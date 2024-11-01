‘The View’: Ana Navarro Gets Spooked by Patti LuPone’s Potential Witchy Abilities

Before playing a centuries-old Sicilian witch on “Agatha All Along,” Patti LuPone knew she might actually be a Sicilian witch. So did the show’s creator, Jac Schaeffer. But “The View” host Ana Navarro was a bit spooked by that idea on Friday morning.

Stopping by the ABC talk show in support of her current Broadway show, LuPone was asked what drew her to the character of Lilia Calderu, and her story. The actress noted that she was in pretty much from the initial pitch, particularly because Lilia was a divination witch.

“I think I am a Sicilian witch because I have pre-cognizance. And I’ve had it all of my life,” LuPone explained. “I’ve known that something’s going to happen before it happens, and I’ve always wanted to check into the Duke Institute of Parapsychology to really understand what this is, because it’s becoming more acute as I get older.”

As she began to recall getting the actual call from Marvel, Navarro cut her off with a bit of concern.

“OK, now you’re worrying the hell out of me,” she said, prompting a huge laugh from LuPone. “I was good with you until that.”

LuPone was quick to comfort Navarro though, explaining that it’s something she believes everyone can do.

“We all have it. It’s do we recognize it or not,” she said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.