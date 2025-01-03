Patti LuPone Joins ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3

Broadway legend Patti LuPone is joining Season 3 of “And Just Like That,” though executive producer Michael Patrick King would not reveal what role she’ll be playing.

King told Entertainment Weekly on Friday that LuPone, who recently played Lilia Calderu on Marvel’s “Agatha All Along,” will have “an arc on our show this season.”

He also confirmed that Kristen Schaal of “Last Man on Earth” and “What We Do in the Shadows” will also be a part of Season 3, and that we’ll see more of Rosemarie Dewitt as Kathy, the ex-wife of Aidan (John Corbett).

“It’s a lot of ‘new’ within the familiar, but even the familiar characters are going through new things,” King told EW. “It’s more than Carrie [Sarah Jessica Parker] that has a new apartment. Miranda [Cynthia Nixon] has a new apartment. We feel that there’s a lot of newness in the world right now, especially for these characters. We wanted to tell new stories and put them through new obstacles.”

Previously announced Season 3 cast members include Mehcad Brooks, Rosie O’Donnell, Cheri Oteri, Jonathan Cake, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Sara Ramirez, who played Che Diaz, and Karen Pittman, who played Nya Wallis, will not be returning to the series.

And “Just Like That” season 3 will premiere later this year on Max.