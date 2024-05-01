Rosie O’Donnell Joins ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3

Rosie O’Donnell has joined the cast of “And Just Like That” Season 3.

The comedian shared her upcoming casting in the “Sex and the City” spin-off series in an Instagram post on Wednesday, which revealed she will be playing a character named Mary.

O’Donnell posted a photo of the Season 3 premiere script, which is titled “Outlook Good” and written and directed by executive producer Michael Patrick King, alongside a photo of herself with curly, gray hair. O’Donnell’s post comes just hours after that of “And Just Like That” star Sarah Jessica Parker, who posted a photo of the same premiere script on Wednesday, tagging returning stars Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Katerina Tannenbaum.

O’Donnell’s addition to the “And Just Like That” cast comes amid the departure of Karen Pittman, who played professor Nya Wallace in the Max series for two seasons and exited the third installment due to scheduling conflicts.

“Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible,” a Max spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of ‘And Just Like That…’ Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

Sara Ramirez, who played controversial standup comedian Che Diaz in the series, was also reported not to be back for the forthcoming season.

In addition to hosting her own talk show, “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” from 1996-1999, and appearing on “The View,” O’Donnell holds TV credits from “The L Word: Generation Q,” “American Gigolo,” Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own” reboot, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Drop Dead Diva.”