Karen Pittman Won’t Return for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3

Karen Pittman won’t be returning for “And Just Like That” Season 3.

Pittman, who played professor Nya Wallace in the Max series for two seasons, has exited the show ahead of its third installment. Her departure arises from production conflicts, according to Max, amid her recent casting in Netflix’s “Forever” and her series regular role in “The Morning Show,” which was bumped up from a recurring role in Season 1.

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of ‘And Just Like That…’ As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others,” a Max spokesperson said in a statement.

“Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible,” the statement continued. “Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of ‘And Just Like That…’ Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

Pittman’s Nya Wallace was introduced in the first season of “And Just Like That” as a professor at Columbia Law School, who teaches a law class attended by Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and eventually gets elected to the American Law Institute. Pittman starred in the series alongside Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Nicole Ari Parker and Sarita Choudhury.

A representative for Pittman did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Pittman isn’t the only “And Just Like That” cast member exiting ahead of Season 3, as Sara Ramirez also won’t return as standup comedian Che Diaz in the following installment.

Deadline first reported the news.