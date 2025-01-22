The 85th Peabody Awards Will Return to LA in June

The 85th Annual Peabody Awards is set to return to Los Angeles. The ceremony will take place June 1 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel after the winners are announced in May.

The ceremony will honor award winners in entertainment, documentary,

news, podcast and radio, arts, children’s and youth, immersive and interactive media as well as public service programming. The Peabody Board of Jurors serve six-year terms and is composed of media industry professionals in addition to journalists, critics and scholars. All award-winning programs must receive an unanimous vote by the Board of Jurors.

“Our 2024 debut in L.A. was a major success, and we look forward to continuing to introduce the wider Hollywood creative community to what makes Peabody the premier award for media that matters,” Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody, said in a statement to press. “In such polarized times, the stories that Peabody honors are unifying in their clear call to address injustices and see humanity in all its beauty and messiness. Honoring such programs remains our goal.”

This year, the new Board of Jurors chair is Dr. Dana Heller, who is the dean of the College of Arts at Eastern Michigan University. She has authored several books and articles about gender and sexuality, TV and pop culture. She will be joined by several new jurors including Emmy-winning broadcast journalist Cynthia McFadden, chief Variety correspondent Daniel D’Addario, Vulture and New York Magazine TV critic Roxana Hadadi and Michael X. Delli Carpini, the Oscar H. Gandy Emeritus Professor of Communication and Democracy at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication. The Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia serves as the home of the Peabody program.

Nominations for this year’s Peabody Awards will be announced in April, and the winners will be announced in May. Bob Bain Productions will produce the ceremony.