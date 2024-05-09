Hit series “The Bear,” “Bluey” and “The Last of Us” are among winners of the 84th Peabody Awards. As part of the ceremony, which actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani will host, the organization will also honor the “Star Trek” franchise with its Institutional Award.

This year’s 34 victors of the prestigious prize were announced Thursday, ahead of the 2024 awards ceremony on June 9. The winners on the TV side also include “Fellow Travelers,” “Jury Duty,” “Somebody Somewhere” and “Dead Ringers.” In film, a Peabody was awarded to the Sydney Sweeney-starring “Reality.” On the documentary side, honors went to “20 Days in Mariupol,” “Judy Blume Forever,” “All the Beauty and The Bloodshed” and “Bobi Wine: The People’s President.”

On top of “Star Trek” being honored, “Last Week Tonight” received its third Peabody and “Reservation Dogs” took home its second Peabody trophy. The inaugural Peabody Global Impact Awards will be given to WITNESS, an international rights group that works to protect human rights by helping citizens around the world through the use video and digital technology.

The Peabody Awards describes its mission as being to honor “excellence in storytelling that reflects the social issues and the emerging voices of our day,” according to its website.

A full list of the winners is below:

“Star Trek” honored with The Institutional Award

Witness honored with The Global Impact Award

Arts

“Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters” (World Channel and APT)

“Judy Blume Forever” (Prime Video)

Amazon MGM Studios, Imagine Documentaries

Children’s/Youth

“Bluey” (Disney+)

Ludo Studio, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, BBC Studios

Documentary

“20 Days in Mariupol” — PBS

“Frontline” — PBS, The Associated Press

“All That Breathes” — HBO, Max

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” — National Geographic

“POV: While We Watched — PBS

“The Stroll” — HBO, Max

Entertainment

“The Bear” — FX

“Dead Ringers” — Prime Video

“Fellow Travelers” — Showtime

“Jury Duty” — Amazon Freevee

“The Last of Us” — HBO, Max

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Israel-Hamas War” HBO, Max

“Reality” — HBO, Max

“Reservation Dogs” — FX

“Somebody Somewhere” HBO, Max

Interactive and Immersive

“The Hidden History of Racism in New York City” — Instagram

Gen Z Historian, Urbanist Live

“Pentiment” — Xbox, PC, PlayStation 4|5, and Nintendo Switch

Obsidian Entertainment

“We Are OFK” — PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam

OFK

“You Destroy. We Create | The war on Ukraine’s culture” (Meta Quest)

NowHere Media

News

“Against All Enemies” — NBC 5 / KXAS-TV Dallas-Fort Worth

NBC 5 / KXAS-TV Dallas-Fort Worth

“Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court” — PBS

“FRONTLINE” — PBS

“Hate Comes to Main Street” — WTVF-TV, NewsChannel 5, WTVF-TV, NewsChannel 5

“It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive” — Al Jazeera Media Network, AJ+

“War in the Holy Land” — PBS NewsHour, PBS NewsHour, PBS News

Public Service

“America and the Taliban” — PBS

“Frontline” — PBS

“The Post Roe Baby Boom: Inside Mississippi’s Maternal Health Crisis” — USA TODAY streaming channels), USA TODAY and The Tennessean

Radio/Podcast

“The Big Dig” — GBH-News, GBH-News and PRX