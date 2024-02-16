Reality TV Is Peacock’s Secret Weapon in the Streaming Wars | Charts

Peacock surpassed Paramount+ in total catalog demand for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2023

Parrot Analytics
Monica Garcia and Andy Cohen on the set of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 4 Reunion (Bravo)
Monica Garcia and Andy Cohen on the set of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 4 Reunion (Bravo)

As Comcast enters 2024, it is riding a wave of strong momentum in its streaming and studio operations, yet it faces crucial strategic decisions regarding the future of NBCUniversal.

Universal’s films have significantly boosted the company’s streaming efforts, propelling Peacock ahead of Paramount+ in total catalog demand, which accounts for all movies and series available on a platform. Peacock surpassed Paramount+ for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Despite Peacock ranking eighth in demand for streaming originals, it is establishing itself as a vital platform for reality TV and sports content. Peacock hosts popular Bravo shows like “Real Housewives” and “Vanderpump Rules,” becoming indispensable for reality TV enthusiasts.

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics

