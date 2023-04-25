Marilyn Milian, the a no-nonsense judge who spent 22 seasons on syndicated favorite “The People’s Court,” guest stars on Tuesday night’s episode of “Lopez vs. Lopez” as Judge Justicia of “Corte Caliente.”

In this exclusive clip, George Lopez (who plays himself on the series) and his ex-wife Rosie (Selenis Leyva) end up in her TV forum after she refuses to return his engagement ring. Both play up their side of the case for the cameras.

George reluctantly follows the script to say he’s seeking “breast-itution” from Rosie, after she put the contested ring in her bra. Meanwhile, Rosie puts on a show of dabbing at her eyes with a handkerchief, then calmly says she can film the emotional outburst again if need be.

Earlier this month, Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group greenlit a new showcase for the judge, “Justice for the People with Judge Milian,” a new daily one-hour court series that will debut in fall 2023.

Milian, who took over from Jerry Sheindlin as judge of “The People’s Court” in 2001, was the longest-presiding judge of the syndicated reality series.

“Lopez vs. Lopez,” which premiered on Nov. 4, 2022, also stars Lopez’s real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez.

George Lopez executive produces along with Debby Wolfe, Bruce Helford, Michael Rotenberg and Katie Newman. It’s from production companies Mi Vida Loba, Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, and 3 Arts Entertainment and Universal Television

“Lopez vs. Lopez” airs on its new night, Tuesdays, at 8:30 p.m. on NBC and streams on Peacock.