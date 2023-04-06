Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has greenlit “Justice for the People with Judge Milian,” a new daily one-hour court series that will debut in fall 2023 on broadcast television stations nationwide.

The first Hispanic arbitrator to preside over an English-language American court series, Judge Marilyn Milian completed her 22nd season of “The People’s Court” prior to its cancellation — making her the longest-presiding judge of the iconic courtroom series. Milian replaced Jerry Sheindlin as judge of “The People’s Court” in 2001.

During Milian’s 22 seasons as host and judge, the show was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program 15 times and won 4 times – the most wins in the court show genre.

“I am extremely proud and excited to work with Byron Allen and Allen Media Group to bring “Justice for the People with Judge Milian” to television while helping to enhance legal news coverage for local stations this fall,” Milian said in a statement. “Byron’s tireless commitment and vision is unwavering and unmatched. I am absolutely certain that working together, we will make the courtroom genre stronger than it’s ever been before.”

Milian received her undergraduate degree at the University of Miami and then earned her law degree from Georgetown Law School.

She spent a year working at Harvard Law School and then served as Florida Assistant State Attorney for Dade County from 1984-1994. In 1994, Milian was appointed to the County Court bench, and assigned to the Domestic Violence, Civil and Criminal Divisions. In 1999, she was appointed to the 11th Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County, where she served in the Criminal Division.

As part of the show’s launch, Milian will make herself available to news departments of local broadcast television station partners to offer her own insightful expert legal commentary pertaining to locally-significant and nationally-newsworthy legal cases.

Allen Media Group has launched a total of nine court series over the past 13 years, making it the largest owner/producer/distributor of television court programming in the world.

The company’s first court series, “America’s Court with Judge Ross,” premiered in fall 2010. Other current Allen Media-owned court series include “Justice for all With Judge Cristina Perez,” “Justice With Judge Mablean,” “Supreme Justice With Judge Karen,” “The Verdict With Judge Hatchett,” and “We the People With Judge Lauren Lake.”

“Judge Marilyn Milian is an outstanding, charismatic, and brilliant television host,” Allen said in a statement. “We are extremely confident that our ninth and newest court series with Judge Milian will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, Judge Eboni K. Williams, and Judge Greg Mathis.”

In addition to “Justice for the People with Judge Milian,” two other court series are set to debut in fall 2023: “Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams” and “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis.”